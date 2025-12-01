I rigorously tested 14 patch cables in 2025, and five of my top six are heavily discounted this Cyber Monday – fix your pedalboard for as little as $2.49 a cable

As something of a pedal hound, it’s fair to say I’ve used more than my fair share of patch cables over the years. So when I was asked to test a multitude of patch cables for one of our buyer’s guides earlier in the year I knew I was the right person for the job. I tested fourteen different patch cables, and five of my top six are on sale in the Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Having tested so many different patch cables and used many more in my own pedalboard builds, I can honestly say that there’s no real noticeable sound difference when comparing offerings from established brands. Yes, you might pick up some microphonic noise from ultra-cheap cables you find on Amazon, but for the most part, all the patch cables I've used sound exactly the same from one another.

What really matters is the durability and options that patch cables offer you. The former means you can rest assured knowing they’ll last when putting your pedalboard through the rigors of live playing, while the latter ensures you’ve got enough flexibility to route your cables exactly as you need.

The Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon patch cable came out as my number 1 pick during all my testing. The combination of robust build, variety of lengths, and the additional color choice set it apart from everything else in a tight contest. This multi-pack of 10 patch cables has got a hefty $29.81 discount at Sweetwater, which makes each cable cost just $5.01 each.

The EBS PG-10 was a very close second place to the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon, only losing out due to the lack of color options. The connectors are amongst the smallest I tested, making them great for packing lots of pedals together in a tight space. This deal at Sweetwater sees them available for just $8.79 each.

I picked the Donner Patch Cable as the best budget option for my guide, thanks to its combination of durable build quality and low cost. It's not as compact as some of the others I tested, but you can certainly buy a lot of them for your budget, making it great for those who are short of cash. At Amazon you can bag six of them for $14.99, which works out at just $2.49 each.

The Boss BCK-6 Pedalboard Cable Kit is a great way to get a custom pedalboard build without having to learn to solder. You can cut the cables to your desired length, push the connectors into each end, making it great for customizing your cable lengths to keep things neat and tidy. This pack with 6 feet of cable and six connectors has a nice $24.09 discount over at Sweetwater.

I picked the Fender Blockchain as the best cable kit for my guide, as it has a combination of sturdy, flat connectors, durable cable, and a good range of lengths for a reasonable price. This 9-pack has currently got a $41.63 reduction at Sweetwater, working out to a very decent $6.48 per cable.

