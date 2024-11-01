Did someone say Black Friday? Positive Grid is already offering a massive up to 50% off smart amps and software right now

News
By
published

PG has gone early with super savings on desktop amps, software, accessories, and more

A Positive Grid Spark Mini amplifier on a yellow gradient background
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

The calendar has barely finished flipping over to November and we've already got our first official Black Friday guitar deal appearing. Over at the Positive Grid website, you can bag yourself big money off smart amps and software with huge savings of up to 50% off in their Black November sale.

PG's popular smart amps feature heavily in the sale, and there are plenty of accessories and software available too if you're already covered for your amp needs. There's no Spark 2, but to be honest I wasn't expecting to see it discounted so soon after release.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off
PG's Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps, amp modeling software, and accessories. With money off all the older Spark amps including the Mini and Spark Go, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.