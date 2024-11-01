Did someone say Black Friday? Positive Grid is already offering a massive up to 50% off smart amps and software right now

The calendar has barely finished flipping over to November and we've already got our first official Black Friday guitar deal appearing. Over at the Positive Grid website, you can bag yourself big money off smart amps and software with huge savings of up to 50% off in their Black November sale.

PG's popular smart amps feature heavily in the sale, and there are plenty of accessories and software available too if you're already covered for your amp needs. There's no Spark 2, but to be honest I wasn't expecting to see it discounted so soon after release.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off

PG's Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps , amp modeling software, and accessories. With money off all the older Spark amps including the Mini and Spark Go, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

I'm a huge PG fan having tested many of their amps and software over the years. I currently have a Positive Grid Spark Mini on my desktop which is super handy for quick practicing, and it's one of my all-time favorite practice amps. It's currently got a tasty $40 discount in the sale, and would be my pick if you're looking for an amp that balances tone and power with size and usability.

Earlier in the year in our Positive Grid Spark Link review, we praised the unit for its ease of use and great quality signal. I've got a set I tested for one of our sister publications and it pairs nicely with my Spark Mini, letting me set up for practice lightning fast. With $20 off in the sale, it's just above the $100 mark, great value for a wireless guitar system.

One of the biggest savings in the sale is a massive $150 off BIAS FX 2 Elite, a great way to upgrade the quality of your home recordings. Since a huge update to improve the amp and cab models last year, the software has come a long way since it first launched. There's a huge selection of amps and effects to choose from, so you won't be running out of tone options anytime soon with it.