“This amp exists for one reason – to put my real tone in a box… No watered-down version, no extra junk”: Zakk Wylde’s signature Berzerker amp is here and it is a vicious 50-watter weighing under 5lbs

News
By published

Designed with David Karon and his team, the Wylde Audio Berzerker is a mini head with a big voice – and there's a limited edition hand-signed purple one for collectors

Zakk Wylde is bathed in red light and shreds onstage – an inset picture of his new signature tube amp, one in black, one limited edition version in purple
(Image credit: Wylde Audio; Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

There’s purple smoke arising from Wylde Audio HQ. It’s official. Zakk Wylde’s signature guitar amp, the Berzerker, has arrived, and it sounds just as we expected – and yet is nothing like we imagined.

Yes, it’s a Zakk Wylde signature amp, which means you’ve got that gnarly juicy midrange, an abundant level of gain, the kind of tonal profile that’ll have the pinched harmonics squealing out of the speaker.

But no, it’s not a fully tube-driven amp; it is a hybrid, with single ECC83 tube in the preamp and – presumably, little specs are shared – a solid-state power section. Also, it is half the size of what we imagined this amp to be.

Article continues below

The latter is limited to 275 units worldwide, comes with a COA and is hand-signed by the man himself (and strong signature it is too, testament to Wylde’s brutally efficient right-hand technique).

Zakk Wylde&#039;s new signature tube amp, one in black, one limited edition version in purple

(Image credit: Wylde Audio)

It is an uncomplicated design. The front panel has almost everything you need to dial in your tone.

There are knobs for master volume, presence, treble, middle, bass and pre-amp gain, but around the back of the amp you will find the USP, the Wylde knob that “lets you dial in anything from raw and open to that thick, mid-heavy roar”.

This also has some hidden talents. There is a built-in cab sim, engineered to emulate Wylde’s preference for EV-loaded guitar speaker cabinets, and there is a serial effects loop for welcoming your pedalboard to the party. There are two speaker outputs. And that's that; you are off to the races.

Zakk Wylde plays his signature mini amp Berzerker "It's Perfect!" - YouTube Zakk Wylde plays his signature mini amp Berzerker
Watch On

Wylde says it’s everything you need to get his electric guitar tone.

“I’ve spent over three decades chasing my sound on stages all over the world, and this amp exists for one reason: to put my real tone in a box that makes sense today,” he says.

“No watered-down version, no extra junk. Just the same gain structure, feel, and low-mid punch I’ve always used, stripped to what actually matters. The Purple Edition is a limited run finished in Zakk Sabbath Purple as a nod to where it all started.”

The Zakk Wylde Berzerker is priced $629 and is available now. Find out more over at Wylde Audio.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.