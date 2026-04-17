“A small yet mighty gig bag hero”: Mesa/Boogie launches powerhouse preamp/DI with all the tone-shaping capabilities of its high-end Subway line

Mesa/Boogie has just expanded the Subway line with an all-singing, all-dancing sequel to its super high-end DI and bass preamp pedal.

There are many reasons to get excited about the launch of the Subway+ Bass DI‑Preamp II. For a start, this thing is compact. The picture up top gives you an idea of the scale – this comes in at some 40 per cent smaller than its predecessors.

Also, it’s stacked with features.

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And we mean stacked. Fully kitted out for life on the road, everything you need to dial in a bass guitar sound in the studio. You know the drill; it is fundamentally the front end of a Mesa/Boogie Subway bass amp in a pedal format, complete with studio-quality DI and more EQ controls than the desk at Abbey Road.

Well, not really, of course, but you’ve got ample tone-sculpting capabilities with its 4‐band Baxandall EQ offering you plus or minus dB of Bass, Low‐mid, High‐mid, and Treble.

(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

This being a Boogie design, you’ve got control over those battleground frequencies, with the low-mids adjustable between 150Hz and 1.8kHz, and the high-mids sweepable between 300Hz and 5kHz. You can really get forensic detail on this thing.

There’s also a Deep switch, so you can, y’know, get a deeper sound (but seriously, that ramps up the chonk considerably), and a Bright switch to tease out those high frequencies. A variable Hi-Pass filter (30Hz to 150Hz) can tighten up the low-end. There’s a footswitchable boost with level control, too, while the all-important mute switch allows you to tune your instrument silently – your audience, and bandmates, will thank you.

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Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie )

And it is designed to play equally well with active and passive bass guitar pickups. Under the hood, you’ve got an “extended-range” JFET preamp doing the heavy lifting.

Around the back you’ve got a cornucopia of connections, including the XLR with ground lift, power input (it runs on 9V to 18V from a pedalboard power supply drawing a minimum of 40mA), headphones output for silent practice and monitoring, preamp output, auxiliary input, and your 1/4” in for your bass guitar cable.

(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

And last but not least, there’s a pre/post EQ switch that allows you to send either a wholly unprocessed signal straight to the desk – allowing you to easily reamp it later when recording, or to give the sound engineer full control over it – or to give you your settings through the PA. It’s a useful option to have.

And this is one useful bass pedal to have. The Subway+ Bass DI‑Preamp II is available now, it’s priced $199, and you can find out more over at Mesa/Boogie.