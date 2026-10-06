$119 for a genuine Strat? Count me in. This Squier Debut Prime Day deal will leave beginners with enough cash for an amp
Fender’s ultra-affordable Amazon-only Strat and P-bass have received a 20% reduction for Big Deal Days, making them the cheapest Squier guitars available right now
Back in June 2024, we reported that Fender quietly rolled out its own challenger to the wave of cheap Amazon import guitars: the Squier Debut Series. The talking point then was its astonishingly low price tag, but we’ve just spotted that two models have been reduced by 20% for Amazon's Big Deal Days.
Both the guitar and bass feature a poplar body, a comfortable C-shaped maple neck, ideal for burgeoning players, a laurel fretboard, and ceramic pickups.
Yes, some import brand rivals offer slightly better specs for the price, but this is a licensed Stratocaster or P-bass – not a copy – and, while it is made in China, it comes with the reassurance of Fender's backing and a two-year warranty.
What’s more, you also get the considerable benefit of a free subscription to Fender Play – the firm’s acclaimed online guitar lesson platform – bundled into the deal.
Squier’s Debut Series was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $118.99, it is the most affordable Strat and Tele in the Fender line-up, and a contender for the best budget beginner electric guitars available right now.
In our full Squier Debut review, we said, "The Squier Debut Series Precision Bass is a bargain with some possible caveats, but once I dealt with the setup and build issues out of the box, a very playable instrument emerged."
There will, of course, be some trade-offs on a budget Strat or P-bass, even when they are made under the Fender umbrella. For instance, those ceramic pickups will get you started, but they'll be worth swapping out down the line. However, this is a surprising amount of guitar for what was already a very low price, and is now even more competitive - you'll even have enough left over to bag a tuner, strings, or even an amp.
Looking for more deals? Check out our Big Deal Days guitar deals hub for the best bargains from Amazon and beyond.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.