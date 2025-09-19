“There’s something deeply emotional about your first guitar”: Gibson drops three-string Les Paul and SG Juniors as it launches new kid-sized guitars with Loog

Loog, the company behind the three-string guitar designed to introduce kids to the instrument, has partnered with Gibson to create child-friendly Les Paul and SG models.

The infant instrument specialist is known for its innovative kids' guitars, downsizing the electric guitar concept for an accessible gateway into music for inquisitive youngsters. It’s now turned towards two of the most famous electric silhouettes of them all, following a collaboration with Fender in 2023 that brought pint-sized Strats and Teles to the fore.

They're built to put future rockstars on their guitar journey, with the three-string concept introducing the basic building blocks of music to a young player's vocabulary. Accompanying tools like an activity book, learning app, flashcards, and game-like exercises aim to incentivize learning in a fun and interactive way.

By using standard tuning, guitar strings and micro-pickups, the transition to six-strings should be a doddle, and they're made from real wood, which “projects a sweet, beautiful sound.” These mini guitars are designed to prepare kids for larger instruments.

It might look like a toy – and Loog's signature, almost Jackson-esque headstock might make Les Paul purists weep – but this is a real guitar through and through.

Priced at $229 each, matching the Fender x Loog prices, they come in a choice of four colorways, including some Gibson classics. There's a one-two of Frost Blue and Shell Pink, as well as TV Yellow and Cardinal Red, which, for the SG especially, gives it a true rock 'n' roll feel. It’s what a pre-school Angus Young would have shredded on. Probably.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Loog) (Image credit: Loog)

“The Gibson x Loog guitars utilize our iconic colors and shapes with Loog’s intuitive 3-string format to inspire young players to begin their musical journeys,” adds Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson.

“There’s something deeply emotional about your first guitar. You remember it forever. And for a lot of us, there’s that other moment when you finally get your first Gibson,” says Loog. “This collaboration is about capturing that feeling and channeling it into a guitar that starts a child’s musical journey in the most meaningful way possible.”

(Image credit: Loog)

“Getting to collaborate with Gibson has been such an incredible experience and honor for us,” Loog continues.

Head to Loog to discover more.