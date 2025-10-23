“Hello Kitty is all about creativity, joy, and imagination – exactly what we want kids to feel when they pick up a guitar”: Missed out on the Hello Kitty guitars? Loog is now launching kid-friendly acoustics and a Fender-approved Strat

After Fender relaunched its viral Hello Kitty Strat last year, the world-renowned Sanrio character is getting another moment in the spotlight thanks to Loog Guitars' Hello Kitty mini guitar models.

The newly-announced lineup features two Loog Mini Acousic guitars and a mini three-string version of the Hello Kitty Strat in collaboration with Fender, which the brand describes as “perfectly sized for little hands ready to strum, sing, and play along.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to bring this true pop icon into the world of Loog Guitars,” says Rafael Atijas, CEO of Loog.

“Hello Kitty is all about creativity, joy, and imagination – exactly what we want kids to feel when they pick up a guitar. The Hello Kitty Strat has become a beloved collector’s piece in the music world, and I’m thrilled that we can now offer a playful and accessible version designed especially for kids.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Loog/Fender/Sanrio) (Image credit: Loog/Fender/Sanrio) (Image credit: Loog/Fender/Sanrio)

The Fender x Loog Hello Kitty Stratocaster takes the legendary Strat and shrinks it down in size, while keeping all the details that make the model instantly recognizable. It's also fully playable, as it comes equipped with a mini single-coil pickup and a standard ¼-inch jack – plus picks and a “Fender for Kids” booklet.

Meanwhile, the acoustic comes in two colorways: bright pink and white, with both featuring the original Hello Kitty artwork. Each comes with special Hello Kitty chord flashcards, picks, stickers, and access to the Loog app where kids can “learn their first chords, play their first songs, and start their musical journey with a little help from Hello Kitty.”

Priced at $229 and $149, Fender x Loog Hello Kitty Stratocaster and Loog x Hello Kitty Mini Acoustic are currently available in the States on the official Loog website.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loog Guitars also recently rolled out its first-ever teen- and adult-sized models, after successfully launching partnerships with both Fender and Gibson.