Experience Bugera's G5 Infinium Class-A Guitar Amp — Demo Video

Today we bring you a new demo video of Bugera Amps' G5 infinium guitar amp.

It's a 5-watt Class-A tube amplifier head with Bugera's INFINIUM Tube Life Multiplier, MORPH EQ, reverb and power attenuator.

In the new clip, which you can check out below, the G5 head is joined by a Bugera 212TS cabinet and a TC Electronic Ditto Looper.

Features include:

Hand-built 5-Watt Class-A amplifier driven by ECC83 and 12BH7 tubes

Revolutionary INFINIUM Tube Life Multiplier technology:

- Extends the life of your amplifier’s expensive power tubes up to 20 times

- Provides incredible reliability and consistent tone over the complete lifespan of your tubes

- Monitors performance of the power tube continuously and displays defective tube to allow for easy replacement

Revolutionary MORPH EQ to seamlessly sweep between USA and British EQ-style tone

Amazing classic push-pull power amp design for vintage tonal character

High-definition reverb with dedicated Reverb control

Heavy-duty footswitch for Channel / Reverb selection included

Built-in 2-way Power Attenuator for ultimate sound at any volume

Speaker-emulated output with 1 x 12 or 4 x 12 voicing option

Effects loop with effects level switch

Modern-style look and feel

3-Year Warranty Program*

Designed and engineered by Bugera Germany.

For more about this amp, check out the video below and visit its page on music-group.com.