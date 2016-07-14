Cort Announces L900P-PD Guitar

Cort Guitars has announced the expansion of its Luce Series of acoustic guitars with the new L900P-PD model.

The Luce Series guitars offers a smaller body shape that's easier to hold and play, while maintaining a balanced sound.

The L900P-PD guitar features a parlor body with a 12th-fret neck joint, a solid red cedar top, paldao back and sides, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard and a Vintage Sunburst finish to complete the overall vintage look and vibe of this model. Each guitar is equipped with the Grover tuners, a 45mm bone nut and D’Addario strings.

For more information about the L900P-PD, visit cortguitars.com.