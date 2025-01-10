“After having been involved with Chapman for some time I realized we had a shared vision”: Chapman Guitars brings major industry player onboard as part of company restructure – and teases first-ever amp

The guitar company, founded by YouTuber Rob Chapman, has undergone a string of changes in recent months

Chapman Law Maker Baritone
(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

NAMM 2025: Chapman Guitars has announced that the brand is in its final stages of restructuring, which includes moving to a new factory in the Netherlands and bringing on a new shareholder, Musifacts Distribution’s Brian Van Zwietering, in an effort to expand the company.

“Chapman Guitars has experienced incredible growth recently, including our move to distribution and a new factory,” writes founder and co-owner Robert Chapman on Instagram. “To realize our exciting expansion plans, we’ve brought on board new experience and expertise.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.