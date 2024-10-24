“The first one ever in history is actually this guitar. Honestly, it still doesn’t seem real”: Fender’s first-ever official 7-string Stratocaster has become a reality – and it could be in line for a wider release

News
By
( , )
published

Chris Garza of Suicide Silence has just received the first-ever hardtail seven-string Fender Strat – it’s taken almost seven years to make, and he has big plans for the design

Chris Garza holding his seven-string Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Garza Podcast/YouTube)

Official Fender seven-string electric guitars may become a reality in the not-too-distant future, after the firm’s first-ever seven-string Stratocaster recently broke cover.

On the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, Chris Garza of deathcore metal outfit Suicide Silence took the opportunity to show off his latest custom build – a history-making seven-string hardtail Strat that has been seven years in the making.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.