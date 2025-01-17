“It’s unique, fast, accurate, and extreme. This is a huge update”: Cort and Hedras continue to elevate their progressive electric design with new Mutility II – and it’s got more tones than ever before

NAMM 2025: Cort and super-shredder Hedras Ramos have rekindled their prolific collaborative partnership to develop the latest evolution of the brand’s boundary-pushing Mutility electric guitar.

Part of Cort’s X Series of builds, the upgraded Mutility II is named for its “multiple utility”, and has been overhauled with a tweaked multi-scale design and updated electronics that make that name doubly appropriate.

The sleek new design builds on the collab’s growing catalog of refined electrics, which started back in 2021 with the X700 Mutility. Next came the Duality II – which paired a mahogany body with Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic humbuckers and a versatile switching system – before the Triality altered its recipe with progressive players in mind.

The top line for the new-and-improved Mutility focuses on an improved ergonomic design and updated features, including the new scaling. Its three-way pickup selector has also been kicked to the side in favor of a more versatile five-way option.

Its light American basswood body features “a sleek double cutaway and deep ergonomic contours”, promising a tonal warmth befitting a variety of genres.

Elsewhere, it offers a refined 25”-25.5” multi-scale length – as opposed to 24.75”-25.5” – as well as a five-piece blend of roasted maple and walnut laminate for its neck. That succeeds its predecessor’s roasted maple/ash combo, with “improved resonance and durability” said to be the result.

New 2025 Cort Mutility II Demo - Hedras - YouTube Watch On

Playability has also been taken into account, resulting in a 15.75” radius, a roasted maple fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets, and Luminlay side dots.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s rounded out by a Graph Tech Black TUSQ nut and a tilt-back headstock to improve the guitar’s sustain and heighten its aero aesthetic... because plane-like guitars are cool.

“The heart of this guitar is the Fishman Fluence Open Core Modern humbuckers,” Cort continues. Drafted in over the OG Mutility’s regular Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, the Open Core variants feature black nickel blades and the very best in catch-all modern pickup tech.

Each string benefits from a dedicated hardtail bridge and saddle that feeds through the body for precise intonation, and there are Cort staggered locking tuners at the other end. It’s also fitted with a spoke-nut truss rod for easy adjustments, strung with D’Addario EXL110 strings, and comes with a gig bag.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

“I feel very humble to have the chance to collaborate in the design of this guitar,” Hedras reflects. “In comparison to the Duality and Triality, the fast dynamic response to the touch and high output of the Fluence pickups make this guitar so easy to play.

“It has a very different attack than the Triality and Duality. This guitar is very unique, fast, and accurate. It has an extreme feel to it.

“Something that was very important for me was a five-way switch that provides many single-coil options that are vital for most gigging scenarios,” he adds. “This is a huge update.”

The Cort Mutility II is available now for $1,399.99. Choose from two warfare finishes in Military Beige and Tactical Gray.

Check out Cort for more details.