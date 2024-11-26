"D'Angelico would make one of the most remarkable comebacks of any guitar brand": Everything you need to know about D'Angelico and why Black Friday is a great time to pick one up

D'Angelico guitars have long been a mainstay in the smokey jazz and blues clubs of New York City since they were established in the early '30s. The historic company disappeared for a long time, but came storming back onto the scene in 2011 with a range of Korean-made models. This newly revived range of instruments made D'Angelico more accessible and affordable, and, most importantly, boosted their appeal to the modern player.

This reimagined line of electric guitars sticks closely to the Art Deco style D'Angelico is famous for, while also remaining fresh and youthful – these new guitars are not your grandpappy's archtops, that's for sure. Now, while this landmark brand may not be a household name like its stablemates Gibson and Fender, I believe that D'Angelico needs to be recognized by the mainstream and should most definitely be considered when you're looking at making a new guitar purchase.

Moreover, D'Angelico guitars are often subject to massive discounts when the Black Friday guitar deals roll around - like the $600 discount on this stunning Excel DC Tour semi-hollow at Sweetwater. We've rounded up more deals here. While huge savings are enough to temp some players away from models by more prominent brands, some guitarists simply don't know enough about this old-school guitar maker, and I think that's a shame. So, with that in mind, I'm taking a deep dive into D'Angelico, to find out where the brand started, celebrate their triumphant return, explore their most famous artists, and to share which models are most definitely worth your time.

So, if you've been on the fence about an instrument from this former jazz guitar staple, then you've come to the right place. Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about D'Angelico.

A brief overview of D'Angelico

This legendary brand was the brainchild of John D'Angelico. Now, it's safe to say instrument craftsmanship was in the New York-born guitar maker's blood. Trained from a very early age by his grand uncle Raphael Ciani, an expert violin and mandolin luthier, D'Angelico quickly developed the skills he needed to craft exquisite instruments, something he'd carry with him throughout his time with the brand.

After Ciani passed away, D'Angelico took over the management of the well-established family business, but a young John didn't like having to manage 15 employees. So, that's why he made the decision to leave the company and go out on his own – and thus, D'Angelico Guitars was born.

Located at 40 Kenmare Street in New York City's Little Italy, this tiny shop would be the base of operations for D'Angelico through the company's formative years. Throughout the 1930s, D'Angelico only created roughly 35 instruments per year and only had two additional workers. By the late '40s, the brand would garner the reputation of "finest builder of archtop guitars" in the country, and soon jazz icons were lining up to get their hands on what many saw as the pinnacle of jazz-ready hollow bodies.

Fast forwarding to the tail end of the '50s and into the swinging '60s, D'Angelico was going through a significant change. After issues with poor health and, ultimately, a fatal heart attack, John D'Angelico would pass away, leaving behind a glorious legacy in the world of archtop guitars. Thankfully, this isn't where the story of D'Angelico ends. The company would be purchased by James D'Aquisto, a D'Angelico apprentice turned master-builder. D'Aquisto later went on to build guitars under his own name, and the D'angelico brand was consigned to the history books for decades. Well, that was until 2011.

Like a majestic phoenix rising from a pile of sawdust ashes, D'Angelico would make one of the most remarkable comebacks of any guitar brand. Under new management, this new version of D'Angelico was looking to shake off the stuffy image of old guitars for old players and attract an entirely new generation of musicians with eye-catching designs, a more wallet-friendly price tag, and a renewed passion for innovation. That said, the contemporary D'Angelico had most definitely not forgotten its roots, using a range of reissues to harken back to the brand's celebrated past.

Today, D'Angelico offers a broader range of guitars than ever before, from handmade artisan builds to the more affordable Korean and Indonesian-made counterparts, and they are arguably more popular now than they were back in their heyday.

Famous players

It's fair to say that D'Angelico has had its fair share of notable players over the years. Early examples have been beloved by everyone from Chet Atkins and Eric Clapton, while modern models are often seen sharing the stage with the likes of Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, Marcus King, H.E.R. and many, many more.

D'Angelico also has a number of signature models in their lineup, with the aforementioned Bob Weir seeing his name appear on a number of core models. However, it's not just well-established, legacy artists who have been gifted a signature guitar, with the likes of Melanie Faye, Eric Krasno, Josh Turner, and Brandon Niederauer all receiving this prestigious honor.

D'Angelico series explained

The D'Angelico line-up can be broken down into three distinct categories: Premier, Excel, and Deluxe. While you'll be able to find similar models in each series, each collection offers its own unique characteristics and price point. So, with that in mind, let's dive into the main differences.

Premier: The Premier line features the company's most affordable models, with a collection of solid, semi-hollow, hollow, and acoustic guitars made in Indonesia. This is arguably D'Angelico's most varied range, with a guitar here to suit every playing style and budget.

Excel: The Excel series is where you'll find D'Angelico's more vintage-inspired guitars. Often featuring premium appointments such as Seymour Duncan pickups, Grover tuners, and a hardshell case, these Korean-made guitars do carry a significantly higher price tag, but with it a serious step up in quality.

Deluxe: The Deluxe lineup is where you'll discover models with custom features, limited edition finish options, and unique pickup configurations. Just like the Excel, these models are crafted in Korea.

D'Angelico Black Friday deals

Looking to pick up a D'Angelico for Black Friday? I've listed three models that have serious discounts for Cyber Weekend.