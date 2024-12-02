The Fender Custom Shop David Gilmour signature’s $10k price tag leaves me uncomfortably numb. Instead, I’d spend $549 on this Limited Edition Player model from Guitar Center – and make my own Black Strat...

The Mexican-made Strat has a maple fingerboard and a black scratchplate that is highly evocative of the Pink Floyd man’s most iconic Fender

David Gilmour’s Black Strat is one of the most recognized electric guitars in rock history – having been used to record the likes of Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here. The 2016 Fender Custom Shop signature reissue will set you back around $10,000 on the used market, but as an affordable alternative, I reckon you can get close enough with this Gilmour-inspired limited edition Fender Player Stratocaster, which is currently reduced to $549 – a saving of $150 – over at Guitar Center for Cyber Monday.

At its core, it’s simply a refinished Fender Player Strat, swapping out the usual white scratchplate for a fetching black alternative – though given Guitar Center acknowledges the “rock inspired look” in the listing, we’re pretty sure this is not an unintentional coincidence.

Fender Fender Player Stratocaster Maple Fingerboard Limited-Edition
Fender Fender Player Stratocaster Maple Fingerboard Limited-Edition: was US$699.99 now US$549.99 at Guitar Center

This limited edition Fender Player Stratocaster takes its visual cues from David Gilmour’s famed Black Strat. In the spirit of the Pink Floyd man’s much-tweaked original, it’s a superb base for mods. It was awarded the full five stars in our Fender Player Stratocaster review, but with the line discontinued, this the absolute sweet spot for anyone after a deal on a Strat, offering a $150 saving.

View Deal
