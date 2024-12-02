Not to be outshined, Guitar Center just dropped the best Cyber Monday deal for Chris Cornell fans: Score $120 off the Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in gorgeous Olive Drab while stocks last

When I see dark green ES-335, adorned with a Bigsby, there is only one artist I think of, Chris Cornell! In the latter stage of his career, the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was rarely seen without his beloved Gibson signature model, and it has gone on to develop somewhat of a cult following.

Now, as Gibson doesn't make the model anymore, the second-hand prices have gone through the roof. But fear not, I've found the perfect alternative that won't break the bank. The stunning Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in Olive Drab is available at Guitar Center for only $679, a saving of $120! Now, that's a Cyber Monday deal that makes me want to break my rusty cage and run to Guitar Center.

Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab: was US$799 now US$679 at Guitar Center Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

While this isn't an exact replica of Cornell's model, it's a high-quality alternative that won't disappoint. For under $700, you're getting a guitar with a layered maple top, back, and sides, a solid maple tone block, a C neck profile with 12" radius laurel fingerboard, and a set of Alnico Classic PRO humbucking pickups. The guitar is then finished off with an authentic Bigsby tremolo bridge, ensuring you can nail all your favorite Soundgarden riffs.

I love the resonance of a semi-hollow guitar, and I'd argue that there aren't many as versatile as the ES-335. Rock, blues, jazz, funk, and even grunge, the humble ES-335 can do it all - throw in a Bigsby, and things get even more versatile.



Now, we're coming to the end of the Cyber Weekend, and that means the deals will be ending soon. So, to ensure you don't miss out on stellar discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page, where we'll be showcasing the very best deals from across the internet.