Say hello 2 heaven: A seriously discounted Chris Cornell doppelgänger from Epiphone that sounds as good as it looks

Not to be outshined, Guitar Center just dropped the best Cyber Monday deal for Chris Cornell fans: Score $120 off the Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in gorgeous Olive Drab while stocks last
When I see dark green ES-335, adorned with a Bigsby, there is only one artist I think of, Chris Cornell! In the latter stage of his career, the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was rarely seen without his beloved Gibson signature model, and it has gone on to develop somewhat of a cult following. 

Now, as Gibson doesn't make the model anymore, the second-hand prices have gone through the roof. But fear not, I've found the perfect alternative that won't break the bank. The stunning Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in Olive Drab is available at Guitar Center for only $679, a saving of $120! Now, that's a Cyber Monday deal that makes me want to break my rusty cage and run to Guitar Center. 

Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

