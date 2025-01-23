“A groundbreaking hybrid guitar that redefines versatility and performance”: EVH brings Wolfgang Van Halen’s cutting-edge signature to a more affordable price point with the SA-126 Standard
EVH kicked off the SA-126 line last year in the mid-price range, but its Indonesian-built counterpart keeps more of its big brother's kit than one might expect
NAMM 2025: Without question one of the biggest guitar gear launches of 2024 – one can certainly make the case that it bagged the top prize – was that of the EVH SA-126 Special, Wolfgang Van Halen's first signature guitar.
Envisioned as a hybrid of sorts, the SA-126 is a semi-hollow guitar designed to handle the high-gain, speedometer-testing heat you'd expect from someone from the Van Halen family, without any of the dreaded feedback.
“The SA-126 is way beyond a typical semi-hollow,” Wolfgang explained to us last year. “It’s like a hot rod, but with a souped-up modern engine. Nothing like this existed until we made it.”
Van Halen chose to kick off the SA-126 line last year in the mid-price, sub-$2,000 range, but now, EVH has unveiled the SA-126 Standard, which brings the model into the sub-$1,000 category.
A quick look at the SA-126 Standard's headstock reveals that it's an Indonesian build, reflecting a broader industry trend of turning to that country for low price range builds.
Nitty gritty-wise, the 24.75”- scaleStandard retains the Special's mahogany body, but also utilizes mahogany for its centerblock, in contrast to the Special's basswood centerblock. Like half of the Special models, the Standard boasts a maple top (two of the Specials were adorned with quilt maple tops).
Aside from the wood – rosewood, in contrast to the Special's ebony – the fretboard is the same; 22 jumbo frets, with a 12”-16” compound radius. It does, however, come with some slightly different block-style inlays. A spoke wheel truss rod adjustment has also made its way over from the spec sheet of its big brother.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Sonics, meanwhile, are led off by a pair of fire-breathing but versatile humbuckers designed by pickup guru Tim Shaw, controllable by a pair of volume and tone knobs apiece, with a three-way toggle switch for further tonal tweaking.
A T.O.M bridge and stop-bar tailpiece, oversized strap buttons, and keystone tuning pegs round out the spec sheet.
In terms of looks, the SA-126 Standard is available in Piano Black and Satin White finishes with black hardware, Pelham Green with chrome hardware, and Transparent Wine Red with gold hardware.
“In 2025, we will once again challenge the ‘norm’ with the introduction of the SA-126 Standard, a groundbreaking hybrid guitar that redefines versatility and performance,” reads a statement from EVH.
Available starting in May, the SA-126 Standard will ring up at $899.
For more info on the new model, visit EVH Gear.
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“By no means is the instrument a one-trick pony”: Harley Benton doubles down on the Fender Tom DeLonge Strat, with this Blink-style dual humbucker build
“Offering modern metalheads a sleek new take on a classic machine”: At long last, Jackson has revived its offset Surfcaster for a new generation of heavy players – and it’s surprisingly affordable