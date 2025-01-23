“A groundbreaking hybrid guitar that redefines versatility and performance”: EVH brings Wolfgang Van Halen’s cutting-edge signature to a more affordable price point with the SA-126 Standard

NAMM 2025: Without question one of the biggest guitar gear launches of 2024 – one can certainly make the case that it bagged the top prize – was that of the EVH SA-126 Special, Wolfgang Van Halen's first signature guitar.

Envisioned as a hybrid of sorts, the SA-126 is a semi-hollow guitar designed to handle the high-gain, speedometer-testing heat you'd expect from someone from the Van Halen family, without any of the dreaded feedback.

“The SA-126 is way beyond a typical semi-hollow,” Wolfgang explained to us last year. “It’s like a hot rod, but with a souped-up modern engine. Nothing like this existed until we made it.”

Van Halen chose to kick off the SA-126 line last year in the mid-price, sub-$2,000 range, but now, EVH has unveiled the SA-126 Standard, which brings the model into the sub-$1,000 category.

Image 1 of 2 EVH SA-126 Standard Wine Red (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH SA-126 Standard Piano Black (Image credit: EVH Gear)

A quick look at the SA-126 Standard's headstock reveals that it's an Indonesian build, reflecting a broader industry trend of turning to that country for low price range builds.

Nitty gritty-wise, the 24.75”- scaleStandard retains the Special's mahogany body, but also utilizes mahogany for its centerblock, in contrast to the Special's basswood centerblock. Like half of the Special models, the Standard boasts a maple top (two of the Specials were adorned with quilt maple tops).

Aside from the wood – rosewood, in contrast to the Special's ebony – the fretboard is the same; 22 jumbo frets, with a 12”-16” compound radius. It does, however, come with some slightly different block-style inlays. A spoke wheel truss rod adjustment has also made its way over from the spec sheet of its big brother.

Sonics, meanwhile, are led off by a pair of fire-breathing but versatile humbuckers designed by pickup guru Tim Shaw, controllable by a pair of volume and tone knobs apiece, with a three-way toggle switch for further tonal tweaking.

A T.O.M bridge and stop-bar tailpiece, oversized strap buttons, and keystone tuning pegs round out the spec sheet.

Image 1 of 2 EVH SA-126 Standard Pelham Green (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH SA-126 Standard Satin White (Image credit: EVH Gear)

In terms of looks, the SA-126 Standard is available in Piano Black and Satin White finishes with black hardware, Pelham Green with chrome hardware, and Transparent Wine Red with gold hardware.

“In 2025, we will once again challenge the ‘norm’ with the introduction of the SA-126 Standard, a groundbreaking hybrid guitar that redefines versatility and performance,” reads a statement from EVH.

Available starting in May, the SA-126 Standard will ring up at $899.

For more info on the new model, visit EVH Gear.