“Delivering screaming leads to funky rhythms, and everything in between”: Guitarist and YouTuber Maxxxwell Carlisle teams up with Harley Benton for a budget-friendly, versatile signature model – the Guitar MAX Fusion

NAMM 2025: Budget champion Harley Benton has introduced a brand-new signature model – the Guitar MAX Fusion Signature – in collaboration with heavy metal guitarist and YouTuber Maxxxwell Carlisle.

The Guitar MAX Fusion Signature features a bolt-on neck design with a 25.5” scale length, a Nyatoh body with wooden binding and an ultra-flame maple veneer, and a Floyd Rose 100 tremolo with a locking nut, which, according to Harley Benton, “keeps the tuning in check” even with “the most vicious whammy bar use.”

Other specs include a roasted flame maple neck with a classic reverse headstock and fingerboard. The neck boasts a modern “C” profile, while the fingerboard has a flat 12” radius and is loaded with 24 stainless steel medium jumbo frets.

Rounding off the Guitar MAX Fusion Signature's specs are Tesla Plasma-X1 and Tesla Plasma-RS2 pickups in the bridge and neck positions, respectively – delivery “screaming leads to funky rhythms, and everything in between.”

A mini-toggle switch allows players to toggle between humbucker and a coil-split single-coil-style voice for added tonal versatility. To top it off, the guitar comes in a “striking” Emerald Green finish that is sure to turn heads.

The popular YouTuber had previously addressed concerns about his signature model and debunked myths surrounding the brand, which is owned by German-based retailer Thomann.

He clarified that his signature guitar is not made in China but in Indonesia, a popular manufacturing hub for many leading guitar brands – including the recently launched $599 Fender Standard Series.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

“My signature guitar and the Fusion series, and certainly all of the guitars that have roasted necks and things like that – those are all Indonesian-made.”

He also addressed the confusion surrounding the Harley Benton brand, clarifying that the name was chosen simply because it sounded good – and was not modeled after a particular founder.

Despite this, it is clearly cementing its position in the budget-friendly guitar market, most recently announcing an all-new twin humbucker S-style electric guitar inspired by Tom DeLonge’s signature Strat, launched in 2023.

The Guitar MAX Fusion Signature is available in Emerald Flame, Purple Flame and Holographic finish options, priced at $435. For more information, visit Harley Benton.