“He’s always with us in spirit”: Renowned guitar collector Jim Irsay honored by Indianapolis Colts with “Win for Jim” Stratocaster – which will be carried out every game this season

The Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a custom-built electric guitar in honor of their late owner and renowned vintage guitar collector Jim Irsay.

The entrepreneur and billionaire philanthropist passed away at 65 in May, leaving behind one of the largest collections of history-soaked guitars in the world. His billion-dollar collection, which includes Kurt Cobain’s Smells Like Teen Spirit Fender Mustang – bought for $4.5 million in 2022 – and David Gilmour’s multi-million dollar Black Strat, is considered the world’s largest and most culturally significant.

Irsay became the youngest owner of an NFL team when he inherited the club after his father’s death and was a beloved CEO. Now, preparing for their first season without his leadership since 1996, the Colts have combined his two great loves for a “Win for Jim” Stratocaster.

The team has a mantra underscoring each season, and “Win for Jim” has been selected as the affirmation for this year.

After Irsay’s daughter and new Colts CEO, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, delivered a speech on her father’s legacy at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day to begin prep for Week 1 of the new season, head coach Shane Steichen brought out the electric guitar, much to her surprise.

“We got one more thing to honor your dad this season,” he had said (via the Colts website), before showcasing the single humbucker guitar, which is finished in a Colts blue finish, complete with a horseshoe and the all-important mantra. Isray's initials also feature on the neckplate, in the Colts' font.

Throughout the 2025 season, Steichen will present the guitar to a player of his choice every Saturday night during a team meeting. That player will then lead out their team the next day, with the Fender in hand. Long-time captain DeForest Buckner was chosen for week one’s 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The guitar was a collaborative effort between Steichen and Purdue University Guitar Lab leader Dr. Mark French, and built by university alumnus Noah Scott. The axe is fully functional.

Last year, Isray had given Guitar Lab students access to his collection for educational purposes.

After featuring in player walk-outs, the guitar will be placed on a stand in the locker room to remind players of the season’s mantra.

“Even though he's not physically with us anymore, he's always with us in spirit,” says Steichen. “And that's part of him traveling with us, every game.”