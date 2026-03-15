"We let John take this out and beat it up for a while. This is about as robust a unit as we can make – because it needed to be”: Inside Fender’s B-Bender revival – and the making of its very first in-house design

A Telecaster sporting a B-Bender is nothing new. This country mainstay dates back to 1967, when Byrds bandmates Clarence White and Gene Parsons put their heads together and dreamed up the first design, and with it a sound that would go on to define the genre. Fast-forward to 2026, Fender is ready to move beyond the iconic Parsons/White StringBender and try its hand at a design of its own.

​Fender’s urge to build their own B-Bender comes as it teams up with Grammy-winning guitarist and B-Bender fanatic John Osborne. The new signature Tele is built around a 1968 model, and while you get a Road Worn Olympic White finish, custom-voiced John Osborne pickups, compensated brass saddles, and a killer custom pickguard, what’s really turning heads is Fender’s first-ever in-house B-Bender.

“To an extent, we're standing on the shoulders of giants, the Parsons system, obviously, has just tremendous history and huge mojo,” says Tim Shaw, Fender’s Chief Engineer and resident pickup wizard.

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(Image credit: Fender)

Turns out, Shaw has gotten hands-on with Clarence White’s original Tele, now owned by Marty Stuart, which gave him some real-world insight for this project. “I live in Nashville, and Marty [Stuart] is in and out a lot, and we have access to the Clarence [Tele].

“We've actually had the guitar apart, well, as much as you're ever going to take it apart. We pulled the back off so we could actually take pictures and stuff – so we've known what was going on,” says Shaw.

Of course, Fender has played with the Parsons system, or something very close, before, as Shaw explains: “We’ve had a relationship throughout the ’90s with Gene Parsons. So there were several collaborations. There was a Custom Shop collaboration with him and then a production collaboration.

This is something Leonardo da Vinci could have drawn

“That one involves a thing that was called a Fender Bender, where the entire bender mechanism is actually mounted on a steel plate. There's a hole cut in the back of the guitar, and then the whole thing dropped into it – that made installation pretty straightforward, but it was pretty darn heavy,” clarifies Shaw.

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“At its heart, a string bender like this isn’t all that different from a pedal steel,” Shaw goes on. “This is something Leonardo da Vinci could have drawn. If you told da Vinci you had to raise a string, he would have come up with something pretty similar.”

And to make it extra-simple, Shaw used some surprising, readily available parts to complete his design. “This uses a Stratocaster spring and a Telecaster control knob – so we were right at home on a whole bunch of stuff here,” says Shaw.

(Image credit: Fender)

Now, it’s not that Shaw thought there was anything particularly wrong with the White/Parsons design; it was more that Fender wanted to make a unit robust enough to handle Osborne“s heavy playing.

“We made some tweaks along the way to make sure this thing was as robust as it could be," he says. “We let John take this out and beat it up for a while. This is about as robust a unit as we can make – because it needed to be. The guy whose guitar it's going on, he’s going to beat the snot out of it.”

There were modifications on the other side of the guitar to help the B string move more smoothly and improve tuning stability, too.

​“On the back edge of the bridge, there's actually a little fitting that the B string goes through. We had to work out the angle. We needed enough break angle on this thing to work, but not so much that it pinched,” explains Shaw.

The John Osborne Telecaster | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Shaw is quick to point out that this new Fender B-Bender is pretty easy to dial in to suit every type of player.

We want to be able to control our destiny as much as we can

“There is a spring on here, and we basically set it up to how a normal-weight guitar would hang on a normal person's body. But if you're running around a lot on stage and you're hearing the thing change pitch when you're not doing anything, then you have to increase the string tension,” he explains.

“Conversely, if you're sitting and all you're doing is playing really weepy stuff, maybe you don't need quite as much tension on this. So it allows for just about everything, but it's not afraid of being beaten on.”

The in-house string bender is emblematic of a broader evolution at Fender. In recent years, we’ve seen the company go all in on in-house hardware and pickups.

​“We want to be able to control our destiny as much as we can,” says Shaw. “You know, historically we did that. The manufacturing expression that was used in the '80s was 'vertically integrated'. So basically, you're not buying the amp chassis, you're not buying the trem blocks – you're making all that stuff out in the factory.

“Some of the presses in Fender’s metal shop are the very ones that Leo Fender himself would have known,” he continues. “I mean, these are literally the same machines that have been doing some of this stuff for 70 or 80 years, because some of these machines are so robust and were so well-designed. The designs are a century old at this point, but they work.”

​“For stuff like this, it's important for us to be able to run it ourselves and own it.”

(Image credit: Fender)

Of course, all this control over production leads to another key question: has it given the brains at Fender more freedom when designing?

“There's a freedom in our universe and a comfort in that freedom in the sense that a lot of the stuff we get pretty well figured out,” says Shaw. Communication between the design team and the factory workers is near-seamless – they never have to worry that the people actually crafting the instruments, or indeed bespoke parts, will not be able to handle these new challenges.

“All of this flows together smoothly. There weren’t a bunch of people scratching their heads or asking, 'How are you going to do that?' or 'What about this?' The team was assured of what they had to execute and how they were going to execute it. And that’s a great freedom to have. The fact that we have a team – one I’m fortunate enough to work with – means we can execute projects like this.”