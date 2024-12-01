Cyber Monday Les Paul deals are starting to heat up – and I’ve picked out the best of the bunch so far

Looking for your first-ever Les Paul, or want to bag another bargain for an existing collection? Look no further

Les Paul
(Image credit: Gibson)

Along with the likes of the Stratocaster and Telecaster, the Les Paul is one of the most legendary electric guitar designs of all time. Beloved by countless big-name players (from Slash to Jimmy Page) and adored by quite literally millions of guitar fans across the globe, Gibson’s iconic single-cut is one of music’s most enduring symbols of rock ‘n’ roll.

However, they are also rather expensive, meaning many of those aforementioned fans will unfortunately never get the chance to own one of their own. That’s why, if you’re looking to finally get your first Les Paul – or if you just fancy adding another LP to an existing collection – you need to take stock of the following deals.

Gibson Les Paul Standard
Gibson Les Paul Standard: was US$2,599 now US$1,999 at Sweetwater Sound

Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s boasts the classic design that's kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades but ditches the flames for an understated Cardinal Red plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater, and also bag yourself two FREE Maestro pedals.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin: was US$2,499 now US$1,999 at Guitar Center

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top: was US$2,999 now US$2,399 at Guitar Center

Want all of the above, but want it with, erm, an AAA flame maple top and Transparent Ebony Burst finish? What are the odds of that – Guitar Center has taken $600 off that very model. It's one of the best-looking Traditional Pro V Les Pauls out there, and, thanks to its modern refinements, it sounds like a beast, too.

Epiphone Les Paul Standard '60s Quilt Top
Epiphone Les Paul Standard '60s Quilt Top: was US$699 now US$519 at Guitar Center

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a four-figure Gibson, an Epiphone Les Paul is, naturally, going to be your best option. There's plenty of options out there, but if you want something that will stand out from the crowd, you won't go wrong with this gorgeous Translucent Blue Quilt Top variant. It looks a picture, and comes loaded with '60s era specs for an authentic LP playing experience. $519 is very good value indeed.

Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Lemon Burst
Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Lemon Burst: was US$999 now US$749 at Guitar Center

The 1959 Les Paul Standard is the Holy Grail electric guitar, and this Epiphone reissue does a very tidy job indeed of harnessing that mythical vibe. It's got genuine Gibson USA Burstbuckers, meaning it sounds killer, and that Lemon Burst finish is just to die for. Plus, we think this model is one of the best Epiphone Les Paul models of them all – so definitely one to take seriously.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV Limited Edition
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV Limited Edition: was US$549 now US$449 at Guitar Center

Like its more expensive Gibson counterpart, the Epiphone Traditional Pro IV elevates the regular Les Paul template to new heights thanks to nifty coil-splitting pickup switching and an uber-playable design. This limited edition model looks the part, and is less than $450. A no-brainer...

What is better than a Gold Top LP? A discounted Gold Top. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting this is a surprisingly versatile guitar – and right now you can bag $100 off this stunning Epiphone Les Paul, bringing the price down to only $449!

