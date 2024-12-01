Cyber Monday Les Paul deals are starting to heat up – and I’ve picked out the best of the bunch so far

Along with the likes of the Stratocaster and Telecaster, the Les Paul is one of the most legendary electric guitar designs of all time. Beloved by countless big-name players (from Slash to Jimmy Page) and adored by quite literally millions of guitar fans across the globe, Gibson’s iconic single-cut is one of music’s most enduring symbols of rock ‘n’ roll.

However, they are also rather expensive, meaning many of those aforementioned fans will unfortunately never get the chance to own one of their own. That’s why, if you’re looking to finally get your first Les Paul – or if you just fancy adding another LP to an existing collection – you need to take stock of the following deals.

Why? Well, with Cyber Monday only hours away, retailers are slowly starting to slash the prices of their Les Paul inventory, meaning now is the best time to get a Gibson or Epiphone LP at a wallet-friendly price.

Across the board, Guitar Center, Sweetwater and other retailers have knocked off as much as $600 from the price tags of their Les Paul stock, with savings to be made on a load of Standards, Traditional Pros, and Holy Grail 1959 ‘Burst-inspired models.

Remember, Cyber Monday hasn’t technically started yet, so we’ll be updating this round-up as and when more Les Paul deals drop – and you can be sure that more certainly will drop over the coming hours.

In the meantime, check out the models below (you might find the Les Paul of your dreams) and head over to our dedicated guide to Cyber Monday guitar deals for even more bargains.

Les Paul Cyber Monday deals

Gibson Les Paul Standard: was US$2,599 now US$1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s boasts the classic design that's kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades but ditches the flames for an understated Cardinal Red plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater, and also bag yourself two FREE Maestro pedals.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin: was US$2,499 now US$1,999 at Guitar Center The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top: was US$2,999 now US$2,399 at Guitar Center Want all of the above, but want it with, erm, an AAA flame maple top and Transparent Ebony Burst finish? What are the odds of that – Guitar Center has taken $600 off that very model. It's one of the best-looking Traditional Pro V Les Pauls out there, and, thanks to its modern refinements, it sounds like a beast, too.

Epiphone Les Paul Standard '60s Quilt Top: was US$699 now US$519 at Guitar Center If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a four-figure Gibson, an Epiphone Les Paul is, naturally, going to be your best option. There's plenty of options out there, but if you want something that will stand out from the crowd, you won't go wrong with this gorgeous Translucent Blue Quilt Top variant. It looks a picture, and comes loaded with '60s era specs for an authentic LP playing experience. $519 is very good value indeed.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $549 , now $449

What is better than a Gold Top LP? A discounted Gold Top. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting this is a surprisingly versatile guitar – and right now you can bag $100 off this stunning Epiphone Les Paul, bringing the price down to only $449!