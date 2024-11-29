Schecter’s stunning Traditional Pro guitars nod to its ’80s custom shop legacy – but Sweetwater is knocking 40% off the list price for Black Friday

Take a page from the playbooks of Robert Smith and Machine Gun Kelly with this Schecter model, which successfully pairs retro aesthetic flair with modern specs

Since its custom shop beginnings in the '70s and '80s, fueled by David Schecter’s avant-garde vision, the guitar brand that bears his surname has developed a reputation for bold finishes, intricate inlays, and unique body shapes.

These qualities led to its popularity with players favoring a quasi-theatrical flair, like Robert Smith and Ritchie Blackmore, as well as more contemporary artists like Machine Gun Kelly (and his highly controversial Razor Blade signature guitar).

Schecter Traditional Pro Electric Guitar
Schecter Traditional Pro Electric Guitar: was US$999 now US$599 at Sweetwater Sound

Boasting retro flair with Schecter’s signature high-quality craftsmanship, the Traditional Pro combines classic lines with modern playability and aesthetics. Best of all, it offers a wide sonic palette, thanks to its twin Schecter USA Z-Plus pickups with a 5-way selector. This takes the model beyond the metal genre the brand is known for and into more versatile territory. It’s now available for $599 at Sweetwater – roughly 40% off its original price.

View Deal

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.