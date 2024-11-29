Schecter’s stunning Traditional Pro guitars nod to its ’80s custom shop legacy – but Sweetwater is knocking 40% off the list price for Black Friday

Since its custom shop beginnings in the '70s and '80s, fueled by David Schecter’s avant-garde vision, the guitar brand that bears his surname has developed a reputation for bold finishes, intricate inlays, and unique body shapes.

These qualities led to its popularity with players favoring a quasi-theatrical flair, like Robert Smith and Ritchie Blackmore, as well as more contemporary artists like Machine Gun Kelly (and his highly controversial Razor Blade signature guitar).

If loud and flashy finishes tickle your fancy (what better way to stand out on stage, right?) or you have a taste for the slightly more obscure, the Schecter Traditional Pro electric guitar might be right up your alley. What's even better is that Sweetwater has knocked $400 off the original price for Cyber Weekend.

Schecter Traditional Pro Electric Guitar: was US$999 now US$599 at Sweetwater Sound Boasting retro flair with Schecter’s signature high-quality craftsmanship, the Traditional Pro combines classic lines with modern playability and aesthetics. Best of all, it offers a wide sonic palette, thanks to its twin Schecter USA Z-Plus pickups with a 5-way selector. This takes the model beyond the metal genre the brand is known for and into more versatile territory. It’s now available for $599 at Sweetwater – roughly 40% off its original price.

In terms of construction, the guitar features an alder body with a quilted maple top veneer, a roasted maple neck reinforced with carbon fiber rods (perfect for heavy playing), and an ebony fretboard with pearloid dot inlays and 22 jumbo frets, topped off with glow-in-the-dark side markers.

It comes fully equipped with Schecter USA Z-Plus humbuckers and a 5-way blade selector, allowing for a mix of full humbucking power and single-coil flavor – ideal for players who want a guitar that can confidently hop between genres.

Additional specs include the all-reliable combo of a Diamond Vintage Tremolo bridge, Graph Tech XL Black TUSQ nut, and Schecter Locking Tuners, ensuring the guitar can handle heavy sets and the use and abuse of touring.

Whether you prefer the Satin Trans Blue Burst or Satin Trans Purple Burst finish, Sweetwater's deal applies to both. But act fast – the deal is only valid while supplies last.

