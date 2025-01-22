“Venus isn’t just about filling a gap. It’s about creating instruments that make women feel seen”: Venus Guitars is a new company aimed at empowering women in the guitar scene – and its first guitars offer smart features that any player will appreciate
The ultra-lightweight, keenly spec'd models also boast an innovative quick-swap pickguard and amulet system for maximum customization
NAMM 2025: Venus Guitars – a brand new boutique guitar company – is making itself known with its Venus Revolution series, while upholding its mission to “empower female musicians with thoughtfully crafted gear designed specifically for them.
“The Venus Revolution isn’t just a guitar – it’s a statement,” explains Christine Taunton, Product Specialist and spokesperson for Venus Guitars. “It’s an instrument that reflects who you are as an artist and a player. Venus isn’t just about filling a gap – it’s about creating instruments that make women feel powerful, seen, and unstoppable.”
The three debut models – the Venus Revolution, Venus Revolution Elite, and Venus Revolution Elite – center around the brand's ethos of “comfort, customization, and quality.”
First up, the Galaxy White, Made-in-Indonesia Venus Revolution weighs just 5.5 lbs, thanks to its lightweight White Jabon body – and features a 24” scale roasted maple neck with a slim C profile, a rosewood fingerboard, a fixed bridge, and dual humbuckers with coil-splitting for tonal versatility.
Shape-wise, its ergonomic hourglass design promises “a seamless, natural fit” – and is complemented by the firm-exclusive quick-swap pickguard and amulet system for “instant customization.”
Meanwhile, the higher-end Venus Revolution Elite – Blue Morpho is a Made-in-USA model boasting premium specs, including a roasted basswood body with a maple cap, a royal black fingerboard, DiMarzio Air Classic pickups, and a Sophia 2-22 Deluxe Trem. Like its more affordable sibling, this model is also pretty light – weighing less than 6.5 lbs – and is also kitted with the quick-swap pickguard and amulet system.
Aside from its rich woodgrain finish, the Dark Roast version differs slightly in terms of specs, opting for DiMarzio PAF 36th Anniversary pickups for “vintage-inspired tones” and a Hipshot US Contour Trem to ensure “smooth, precise vibrato control.”
For those eager to check out these guitars first-hand, Venus Guitars will make its debut at NAMM 2025, at booth 1938. The guitars will also be showcased at the She Rocks Awards on January 25 – an evening celebrating groundbreaking women in music.
The Venus Revolution and Venus Revolution Elite are priced at $899 and $2,799, respectively, and are now available for pre-order on Venus Guitars' official website.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
