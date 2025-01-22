“Venus isn’t just about filling a gap. It’s about creating instruments that make women feel seen”: Venus Guitars is a new company aimed at empowering women in the guitar scene – and its first guitars offer smart features that any player will appreciate

NAMM 2025: Venus Guitars – a brand new boutique guitar company – is making itself known with its Venus Revolution series, while upholding its mission to “empower female musicians with thoughtfully crafted gear designed specifically for them.

“The Venus Revolution isn’t just a guitar – it’s a statement,” explains Christine Taunton, Product Specialist and spokesperson for Venus Guitars. “It’s an instrument that reflects who you are as an artist and a player. Venus isn’t just about filling a gap – it’s about creating instruments that make women feel powerful, seen, and unstoppable.”

The three debut models – the Venus Revolution, Venus Revolution Elite, and Venus Revolution Elite – center around the brand's ethos of “comfort, customization, and quality.”

Venus Revolution – Galaxy White (Image credit: Venus Guitars)

First up, the Galaxy White, Made-in-Indonesia Venus Revolution weighs just 5.5 lbs, thanks to its lightweight White Jabon body – and features a 24” scale roasted maple neck with a slim C profile, a rosewood fingerboard, a fixed bridge, and dual humbuckers with coil-splitting for tonal versatility.

Shape-wise, its ergonomic hourglass design promises “a seamless, natural fit” – and is complemented by the firm-exclusive quick-swap pickguard and amulet system for “instant customization.”

Venus Revolution Elite – Blue Morpho (Image credit: Venus Guitars)

Meanwhile, the higher-end Venus Revolution Elite – Blue Morpho is a Made-in-USA model boasting premium specs, including a roasted basswood body with a maple cap, a royal black fingerboard, DiMarzio Air Classic pickups, and a Sophia 2-22 Deluxe Trem. Like its more affordable sibling, this model is also pretty light – weighing less than 6.5 lbs – and is also kitted with the quick-swap pickguard and amulet system.

Aside from its rich woodgrain finish, the Dark Roast version differs slightly in terms of specs, opting for DiMarzio PAF 36th Anniversary pickups for “vintage-inspired tones” and a Hipshot US Contour Trem to ensure “smooth, precise vibrato control.”

(Image credit: Venus Guitars)

For those eager to check out these guitars first-hand, Venus Guitars will make its debut at NAMM 2025, at booth 1938. The guitars will also be showcased at the She Rocks Awards on January 25 – an evening celebrating groundbreaking women in music.

The Venus Revolution and Venus Revolution Elite are priced at $899 and $2,799, respectively, and are now available for pre-order on Venus Guitars' official website.