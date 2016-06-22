EVH Announces 5150IIIS EL34 Head/Cabinet,AddsNewWolfgang Special Models

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

EVH has announced the all-new 5150IIIS 100S EL34 Head and matching 5150IIIS EL34 412ST Cabinet, as well as two new models to its Wolfgang Special lineup. Here are the factoids!

EVH 5150IIIS 100S EL34 Head and 5150IIIS EL34 412ST Cabinet

Experience classic EL34 tone—the sound that helped power Eddie Van Halen’s ground-breaking work on his earliest Van Halen albums—and lethal gold and black looks in the ferocious new EVH 5150IIIS 100S EL34 Head.

The EL34 power tubes deliver smoother contours, and greater sag and saturation that evoke a more modern “British” sound, all with more sustain and versatility than ever before. Channel one boasts an even finer clear-and-compressed clean tone, while channels two and three now possess even more compression and saturation.

Other features include a rear-panel Resonance control section that tailors low-frequency response for each channel and a bias testing and adjustment port that allows for fine-tuning the tubes with more ease than ever.

To complement the 5150III®S 100S EL34 Head, EVH is adding the 5150III®S EL34 412ST Cabinet. This 100 watt, 16 ohm matching black with gold trim straight-front 412 cabinet features a rock solid birch construction, Signature Celestion G12EVH speakers, EVH casters and recessed metal handles.

Coming October 2016.

EVH® Wolfgang Special, El Natural

Road-tested in arenas around the world, the Wolfgang Special is a familiar purebred music-making machine, but a new and elegant El Natural finish richly accented by tobacco-stained back and sides with a matching natural headstock makes its grand entrance for summer 2016.

Features include an arched top basswood body with a robust graphite-reinforced quartersawn maple neck, speedy 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, direct mounted Custom Designed EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups, EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo bridge and EVH D-Tuna.

Coming August 2016.

EVH® Wolfgang Special Striped

In a class all its own, the Wolfgang Special Striped model is decked out in Red, Black and White Stripes and pays homage to Eddie Van Halen’s original guitar.

Features an arched top basswood body with a robust graphite-reinforced quartersawn maple neck, speedy 12”-16” compound radius ebony with 22 jumbo frets and heel-mounted spoke wheel, direct mounted Custom Designed EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups, EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo bridge, Floyd Rose locking nut, EVH D-Tuna, chrome hardware and black headstock.

Coming October 2016.

For more information, visit evhgear.com.