With £542 off an ESP LTD, the Thomann Spring Sale is just the boost you need to pull you out of the winter lull – save up to 60% on a huge range of guitars, pedals, and amps
With well over 600 discounts on guitar gear, the Thomann Spring Sale might just be the kickstart your music-making needs for 2026
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It’s that time of the year when the sun starts to shine again, the long nights get shorter, and musicians start dusting off their gear for another run at gigs, festivals, and music-making. If you’ve been feeling like your creativity needs a bit of a boost, then you should go check out the Thomann Spring Sale, where you can bag up to 60% off fresh guitar gear.
There are loads of guitars, pedals, and a smattering of amps in the sale, making it ideal for guitar players who want to add to their collections, augment their pedalboards, or just stock up on essential accessories. The sale is on until April 8th, so you’ve got a bit of time if you need to wait until payday, but although the headline discount is 60%, I’ve seen some items actually have 70% off, so you’ll have to be quick to get those before someone else does!
Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off
With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Epiphone, Digitech, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.
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With over 600 items on sale, I’ve spent the whole morning looking through every single one, picking out 3 of my favorites to give you a head start. One of the biggest discounts on a guitar I saw was a gigantic £542 off this ESP LTD M-7HT, which works out as 41% of the total value of the guitar. It’s insane value for money if you want to get heavy with a 7-string guitar, packing a single Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge position for crushing guitar tones.
One of my all-time favorite looper pedals is discounted in the sale too, with a massive £60 off this anniversary edition of the Digitech Trio+. More than just a standard looper, the Trio+ listens to your playing and then creates a bespoke backing track for it, essentially playing the role of a full band in a box. You can further shape it to different styles, and it even copes with odd time signatures. I gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Digitech Trio+ review, and it’s one of the top picks in my best looper pedals guide.
Strandberg guitars have really come into their own in the past few years, and before I tried one, I counted myself as one of the skeptics. They really need to be played to be believed, though, and once I got my hands on one, I was instantly converted. This Strandberg Boden Metal NX 7 has got a hefty £441 off in the Thomann sale, making it a great way to get a premium-level, ergonomic shred machine for a lot less.
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Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
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