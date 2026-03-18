With £542 off an ESP LTD, the Thomann Spring Sale is just the boost you need to pull you out of the winter lull – save up to 60% on a huge range of guitars, pedals, and amps

It’s that time of the year when the sun starts to shine again, the long nights get shorter, and musicians start dusting off their gear for another run at gigs, festivals, and music-making. If you’ve been feeling like your creativity needs a bit of a boost, then you should go check out the Thomann Spring Sale, where you can bag up to 60% off fresh guitar gear .

There are loads of guitars, pedals, and a smattering of amps in the sale, making it ideal for guitar players who want to add to their collections, augment their pedalboards , or just stock up on essential accessories. The sale is on until April 8th, so you’ve got a bit of time if you need to wait until payday, but although the headline discount is 60%, I’ve seen some items actually have 70% off, so you’ll have to be quick to get those before someone else does!

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Epiphone, Digitech, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far. Read more Read less ▼

With over 600 items on sale, I’ve spent the whole morning looking through every single one, picking out 3 of my favorites to give you a head start. One of the biggest discounts on a guitar I saw was a gigantic £542 off this ESP LTD M-7HT , which works out as 41% of the total value of the guitar. It’s insane value for money if you want to get heavy with a 7-string guitar , packing a single Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge position for crushing guitar tones.

One of my all-time favorite looper pedals is discounted in the sale too, with a massive £60 off this anniversary edition of the Digitech Trio+ . More than just a standard looper, the Trio+ listens to your playing and then creates a bespoke backing track for it, essentially playing the role of a full band in a box. You can further shape it to different styles, and it even copes with odd time signatures. I gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Digitech Trio+ review , and it’s one of the top picks in my best looper pedals guide .