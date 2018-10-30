Fender Unveils Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass

Fender has announced the release of the Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass. The instrument, finished in a striking purple sparkle gloss, was created in recognition of hip-hop producers Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, who recently worked on the soundtrack for Marvel’s Luke Cage series and released an album as the Midnight Hour. The instrument also celebrates the release of Artform, a Fender documentary on Muhammad and Younge.

In addition to the purple sparkle gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, the bass boasts Pure Vintage ’63 Split-Coil Precision Bass pickups, an alder body and a 34-inch-scale “1963 C” maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Other features include vintage-style heel-adjust truss rod and nut as well as gold hardware throughout, including Pure Vintage reverse open-gear tuning machines; vintage-style bridge with 4 threaded steel saddles; knurled flat-top master volume and tone knobs; a purple shell pickguard; and a pickup cover and a neck plate engraved with “The Midnight Hour.”

The Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass is available for $2,395 exclusively from Linear Labs Music beginning on November 2.

You can check out Artform below.