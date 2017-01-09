NAMM 2017: GoGo Tuners Releases Limited Edition Horizon Pedal Tuner

(Image credit: GoGo Tuners)

GoGo Tuners has announced it will release a limited-edition version of its Horizon Pedal tuner.

From the company:

Due to the overwhelming response of the GoGo Horizon pedal tuner, GoGo Tuners debuts their latest product, the GoGo Limited Edition Orange Horizon Pedal Tuner. GoGo Tuners will only release 250 units for 2017 in the original GoGo Orange colors.

The tuner features a larger screen than previous models, and the first horizontal screen offered by GoGo Tuners. The 3/4-size compact pedal also keeps popular features intact for which GoGo Tuners are known, such as pitch calibration and tight tuning accuracy, as well as durability and ease of use. The Horizon Pedal Tuner will be available starting in February through dealers and distributors worldwide.

The new Horizon tuning pedal has a calibration function with wide reference pitches from 430Hz to 450Hz, allowing for tighter tuning accuracy. It uses chromatic tuning with +/- .5-cent accuracy and a wide detection range of A0 (27.5Hz) - C8 (4186.00Hz). The pedal is equipped with true bypass and can also provide daisy chain power for other pedals.

The new Horizon tuning pedal captures the ‘bigger is better’ philosophy with a new, larger high-definition big screen easily visible in all lighting situations, perfect for any stage or studio. With GoGo’s signature “green you’re in, red you’re out”, tuning becomes easy by eliminating any of the guesswork when tuning, which appeals to players of all levels. The entire display changes green when you are in tune, and red when you are out of tune. The pedal tuner features a metal chassis for improved durability and a longer lifetime of performance.

Street: $99

For more information, visit GoGoTuners.com.