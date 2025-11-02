“Instant, precise control right under your foot”: This innovation might have completely changed the way you dial in effects pedals forever

A Polish gear firm has invented The Knobyfier – a nifty way for players to adjust their pedalboards without upsetting their knees.

Its flagship, patent-pending creation latches onto a pedal’s potentiometer shafts, replacing the outer covering and allowing players to increase or decrease settings – like the gain on an overdrive pedal, for instance – by rolling their foot up and down. The Knobyfier sports two rollers on its side, making it easy to tweak a pedal without having to stoop down and do it by hand.

“Guitarists, you know the drill: Aching knees from hunching, long hunting for tone with knobs, or no room for that crucial expression pedal,” says the firm. “It burns your flow. You deserve better.”

They’re small enough to accommodate multiple Knobifyers per pedal, and it’s feasible to adjust two pedals at once if placed close enough together. Especially if you have big feet.

Indeed, the firm also sees its invention as a handy alternative for those who can’t squeeze typically sizable expression pedals onto their ‘boards. In this case, attaching one to a pedal's Volume control can turn an analog or digital pedal into a more expressive stompbox without breaking the bank.

And for those who get a headache just thinking about MIDI programming, this is a far simpler and cheaper solution.

“The Knobyfier instantly transforms your standard guitar pedal knobs into responsive, foot-operated wheels, giving you precise, on-the-fly control over any parameter, without ever taking your hands off your guitar,” it says. “Get instant, precise control right under your foot.”

Available in Dirty Red and Cobalt Blue, the gizmos are priced at 106,00 zł PLN (approx. $30) apiece. There are variants specifically for a range of manufacturers’ pedals, including Boss, Strymon, and MXR, ensuring a tailored fit.

The Knobyfier ships worldwide with DHL. Head to Knobyfier for more.

It follows other handy inventions in recent months, including a similar device for controlling pedals with your breath, and a capo that unlocks alternate tunings without having to touch the tuning pegs.