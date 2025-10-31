“The tones you've been listening to for 20 years right at your feet”: The Adventure Box crams Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves sounds into a 2-in-1 stompbox

Tom Delonge has just released a limited edition pedal, the Adventure Box – a two-in-one compressor and delay pedal that “puts the tones you've been listening to for 20 years right at your feet.”

The pop-punk hero has been amassing a wealth of standout gear of late, from his much-anticipated Fender Starcaster to the revival of a rare prototype that predates his first signature guitar. This pedal, releasing under his firm, To The Stars, maintains his momentum.

So, what is the Adventure Box? Well, it’s been conceived by DeLonge, his long-time recording engineer, Aaron Rubin, and brought to life by Utility Belt FX for authentic Angels & Airwaves sonic flavors.

The compressor is based on a “classic, squishy two-knob circuit” but is specifically voiced for humbucker guitars. A Blend dial has also been added in, tweaking the template to preserve the transients and tone of the unaffected signal.

On the other side, the analog-voiced digital delay strives for clarity and warmth. Rolling back the Feedback dial results in a classic doubling effect, cranking it unleashes “interstellar guitar solos.” Both effects can be operated independently and simultaneously.

The key quirk here is its Order Switch, which allows players to “reverse the signal flow for non-traditional and unique tones.” Its mini-switch can be found at the top of the pedal's face

Each side of the pedal offers three controls, with Mix, Delay, and Feedback dictating the character of its analog delay, and Level, Comp, and the aforementioned Blend, sculpting its compression. Each effect has a dedicated footswitch, and the in/outs are top-mounted with the 9V plug sitting in between.

The all-new pedal arrives with a card featuring six settings to replicate classic blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves tracks, including The Adventure and Adam’s Song. The insert is hand-numbered and signed by DeLonge.

The twofer stompbox is limited to just 250 units, holding a price tag of $499. Pre-orders are now open.

See To The Stars for more.

DeLonge's Starcaster has been getting rave reviews, but one GW writer found it wasn't just a nostalgia piece as it fixed a score of issues that have plagued Fender's “most unpopular guitar.”

Meanwhile, Blink bassist Mark Hoppus also joined Fender and celebrated with a signature release. Months later, he was slinging his Fender on stage with both DeLonge and the man who temporarily replaced him in the band at a one-off charity show.