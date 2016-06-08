Gretsch Announces Upgraded Electromatic Collection

Gretsch has announced new features and finishes for some of its Electromatic Collection Hollow Body models.

The new Electromatics are available as single and double-cut hollow body guitars, and include left-handed and 12-string options. All are outfitted with dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, and also include a master volume treble-bleed circuit, Graph Tech NuBone nut, four-ply body binding and a smaller, late-Fifties bound headstock.

G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby (pictured)

This single-cut guitar features a 5-ply maple body with aged binding, oversized bound F holes, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge, and Bigsby® B60 tailpiece. The guitar also features a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.

This guitar is available in three colors: Orange Stain, Aspen Green and Fairlane Blue.

Gretsch is also offering a left-handed version of this model in the G5420LH, which is available in Orange Stain and Black.

G5422T Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby

The double-cut Electromatic guitar features a thinner, fully hollow build that uses the Black Top Filter’Tron voice to capture a more resonant sound. This model has many of the same features as its single-cut counterpart, including G-arrow control knobs, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, vintage-style open back tuning machines and Bigsby B60 tailpiece.

The G5422T exhibits the same standout neck features as the single-cut, with a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, pearloid Neo-Classic inlays, 22 medium jumbo frets and a maple neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

This model is available in Orange Stain and Black.

G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The G5422TG is an upgraded version of the G5422T. On this model, the Filter’Tron pickups, Bigsby B60 tailpiece, Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-arrow control knobs are all dressed in gold

The G5422TG features “Hump-Block” inlays, a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, a “U”-shaped maple neck and 22 medium jumbo frets.

This model is available in Walnut Stain and Snowcrest White.

G5422G-12 Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut 12-String with Gold Hardware

The G5422G-12 features a gold “G-cutout” tailpiece, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, Filter’Tron pickups and rosewood-based gold Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Like its Electromatic comrades, the G5422G-12 also includes upgraded “Hump-Block” inlays, a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets and a maple neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

The G5422G-12 is available in Walnut Stain and Black with all-gold hardware.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com/electromatic.