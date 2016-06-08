Trending

Gretsch Announces Upgraded Electromatic Collection

By

Gretsch has announced new features and finishes for some of its Electromatic Collection Hollow Body models.

The new Electromatics are available as single and double-cut hollow body guitars, and include left-handed and 12-string options. All are outfitted with dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, and also include a master volume treble-bleed circuit, Graph Tech NuBone nut, four-ply body binding and a smaller, late-Fifties bound headstock.

G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby (pictured)

This single-cut guitar features a 5-ply maple body with aged binding, oversized bound F holes, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge, and Bigsby® B60 tailpiece. The guitar also features a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.

This guitar is available in three colors: Orange Stain, Aspen Green and Fairlane Blue.

Gretsch is also offering a left-handed version of this model in the G5420LH, which is available in Orange Stain and Black.

G5422T Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby

The double-cut Electromatic guitar features a thinner, fully hollow build that uses the Black Top Filter’Tron voice to capture a more resonant sound. This model has many of the same features as its single-cut counterpart, including G-arrow control knobs, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, vintage-style open back tuning machines and Bigsby B60 tailpiece.

The G5422T exhibits the same standout neck features as the single-cut, with a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, pearloid Neo-Classic inlays, 22 medium jumbo frets and a maple neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

This model is available in Orange Stain and Black.

G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The G5422TG is an upgraded version of the G5422T. On this model, the Filter’Tron pickups, Bigsby B60 tailpiece, Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-arrow control knobs are all dressed in gold

The G5422TG features “Hump-Block” inlays, a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, a “U”-shaped maple neck and 22 medium jumbo frets.

This model is available in Walnut Stain and Snowcrest White.

G5422G-12 Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut 12-String with Gold Hardware

The G5422G-12 features a gold “G-cutout” tailpiece, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, Filter’Tron pickups and rosewood-based gold Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Like its Electromatic comrades, the G5422G-12 also includes upgraded “Hump-Block” inlays, a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets and a maple neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

The G5422G-12 is available in Walnut Stain and Black with all-gold hardware.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com/electromatic.