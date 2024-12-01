I’ve been reporting on Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals for 7 years – and I’ve never seen discounts like these

Let’s be real for a sec: Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be. Companies can use it as an excuse to blow out unpopular gear or stuff that just never found an audience. But this year, the pedal deals have never been better – take it from me, as someone who’s been trawling the web every BF/CM for seven years (yep, that’s as sobering for me as it is for you).

For 2025, we’re seeing big brands embrace the discount season like never before. We’ve got Boss blowing out three of its flagship delay workstations. Line 6 slashing the price of its entire Helix range, including the recently launched HX One. Heck, even Electro-Harmonix are offering respectable savings on classics including the POG2 and Deluxe Memory Man.

If you’re in the market for a do-all amp modeler/multi-effects pedal, now’s the time to buy, as IK Multimedia discounts its TONEX, and Fender offers savings on the Tone Master Pro.

Then there are the company-wide savings, with JHS Pedals, Keeley, EarthQuaker Devices, Walrus Audio, Eventide, Old Blood Noise Endeavors, Wampler, Jackson Audio and J.Rockett Audio all getting their price cuts on.

If you want a good starting point for all those brand discounts, Musician’s Friend has a handy Effects Deals landing page that made my life a lot easier when compiling these deals.

In my book, all of the above makes this the best Cyber Monday for pedalheads, with decent savings on pedals you might actually want to buy.

So, without further ado, here are this year's best Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals (so far) – and check out our main Cyber Monday guitar deals hub for more up-to-the-minute coverage.

Line 6 Helix range: up to $150 off at Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering up to $150 off across its entire catalog of Line 6 Helix products – some of the most popular and powerful multi-effects and modeler units on the market. My eye is caught by the $50 discount on the compact HX One, which launched this year. It scored 4.5 stars in our HX One review and is very new, very handy and very good value...

Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound Walrus Audio’s Mako Series pedals are the brand’s own answer to an ever-expanding suite of pro-level effects in the boutique pedal industry. With rugged design, dual footswitches and incredible versatility, these devices are a credit to any pedalboard – and, for Black Friday, two of them are half-price at Sweetwater. You can grab a pro-grade delay or reverb pedal for $175 off list price apiece.

Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay: was US$499.50 now US$249.99 at Sweetwater Sound The SDE-3000D is an ultra-compact version of the Roland rack-mounted unit it’s inspired by – ie the king of the 80s digital delay. Sweetwater is currently offering a huge 50% huge discount, meaning you can save $250 with this deal. If you’re after a big upgrade to your current delay, there is no better time to do it. It also scored highly and was described as “world class” in our Boss DSE-3000D review.

IK Multimedia TONEX: was $399, now $299

IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual. The TONEX One mini pedal is reduced to $149, too.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free gig case and IR pack

Neural DSP's Quad Cortex is still held up as one of the market's gold standard multi-effects modelers. Now, you can snap it up with a gig case worth $120 – perfect for gigging guitarists – and a free Eminence IR pack, which will help make those ampless signal chains sound even better.

TC Electronic Ampworx pedals: $30 off

TC Electronic's Ampworx series of digital modeling pedals was already affordable, but an additional $30 price cut across the range brings them down to $119 each. The six pedals draw from classic designs from the likes of Fender, Marshall, Mesa/Boogie, Peavey and Vox, and all offer channel switching. We called them "flexible workhorses" in our review – so if you only need a couple of amp sounds, this is a cheap way to add modeling to your pedalboard.

Fender Tone Master Pro: was US$1,699.99 now US$1,499.99 at Guitar Center Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touchscreen, 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and 10 proprietary footswitches, Fender's flagship amp modeler is among the best in its class – and you can currently save $200 at Guitar Center.

Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: $149.99, $109.99

Over at Guitar Center, the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark. The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing. Via Guitar Center’s sweeping UA Black Friday deals, you can pick up almost all of them at up to $50 off!

Fender Duel Pugilist Distortion: $229 $137

We called Fender’s Pugilist Distortion one of the best distortion pedals on the market. And what’s better than one Pugilist? Two, of course, and that’s exactly what the Duel Pugilist provides: two standalone distortion circuits with a wealth of stacking options. At 40% off at Fender.com, it’s one of the savviest investments you can make for your heavy tone.

Eventide pedals: save up to $100 at Guitar Center



There are price cuts on five Eventide twin-footswitch effects – including the MicroPitch Delay, Blackhole Reverb, TriceraChorus, Riptide Overdrive and Uni-Vibe, and UltraTap Delay/Reverb (all now $199) – while the all-conquering H9 MAX multi-effects has had $100 lopped off, now clocking in at $499.

EarthQuaker Devices: 15% off all pedals

Musician's Friend has some tidy savings going on EarthQuaker Devices' wide-ranging stompbox lineup, with 15% reductions netting some solid savings on classics including the Avalanche Run V2 reverb/delay ($349 $296), Sunn O))) doom-some Life Pedal V3 ($299 $254) and perennial overdrive favorite Plumes ($119 $101).