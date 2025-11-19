One of our highest-rated delay pedals just fell to its lowest ever price in the Reverb Black Friday sale – get this Line 6 classic for 40% off

The Line 6 DL4 digital delay workstation is the one of the most well-utilized pieces of modern guitar gear in recent history and it’s Guitar World’s #1 delay pedal pick to boot. Name a guitarist, and they’ll probably admit the DL4 is a ‘secret weapon’ of theirs in some form or another.

The DL4 MkII, launched in 2023, is every bit an improvement on the DL4 design. Everything’s better, from the smaller physical footprint to the larger digital memory. It’s more of a workhorse than ever before, and worth every cent of its $300 retail price. Which is why I did the Looney Tunes awooga eyes when we saw that Reverb was selling the 25th anniversary DL4 MkII for just $179.99 as part of its 2025 Black Friday guitar deals . That’s the cheapest this pedal has ever been. We've been told stock is limited, so you'll need to act fast to grab one at this price.

Line 6 25th Anniversary DL4 MkII: was $299 now $179.99 at Reverb The Line 6 DL4 MkII is the second iteration of a hugely popular digital modelling delay and looper workstation, and better than the first in practically every way. There’s an XLR-in for vocals, MIDI in, out and thru for digital control, a micro-SD slot for extended memory, USB-C connectivity, new delay models and even a secret reverb mode. This is the 25th Anniversary edition, which trades mint green for a sterling silver colorway (and comes with some limited-edition merch to boot). It’s usually $300, but Reverb’s Black Friday deals continue to confound; you can get it with a huge $120 off. Read our 5-star review.

The original DL4 was first released in 1999, in one of the first waves of actually-competent digital-modelling guitar equipment. Where most of its contemporaries fell to The Next Thing, the DL4 endured – for 23 years. In that time, it became the delay-looper de rigeur for a host of pros, from experimental avante-garde-ers to household names. Its feature-set – 15 strong delay models and a looper mode with half-speed and reverse – remained hugely sought-after, even as other brands tried and failed to get in on the action.

The DL4 remained in production right up until the long-awaited launch of a predecessor unit: the Line 6 DL4 MkII. Line 6 took everything that was great about the original and expanded; the 15 legacy delay sounds were paired with 15 new sound profiles – and 15 more secret reverb algorithms, hidden in a new mode.

The looper is expanded too, with a 120-second mono or 60-second stereo loop (or twice as much if you start looping in half-speed). Throw in its new mic input, expression control, MIDI utility and micro-SD memory expansion, and you get a device far smaller, far more powerful, and far more practical than the DL4 that came before.

The 25th Anniversary DL4 MkII, available at the criminally low price of $180 from Reverb this Black Friday, is all of the above. It’s also silver. And comes with some limited-edition gubbins, including a numbered sticker to commemorate the limited-edition-ness of your purchase. The mint-green of the OG is iconic to say the least, but if you don’t mind a shock of silver to your pedalboard, this anniversary edition is the spruced-up workstation of your time-based modulation dreams.

