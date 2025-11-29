The TONEX One is the best-selling amp modeler and you can bag it for $149 at Guitar Center – trust me, this is one deal you don’t want to miss

I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but I think everyone needs to try an amp modeler at some point in their life. That’s my modus operandi for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. My guitar life completely changed when I made the switch, and now I don’t go anywhere without either a Neural DSP Nano Cortex or Line 6 HX Stomp.

That’s why Guitar Center’s $50 discount on the IK Multimedia TONEX One – which is now just $149 – has got me all hot and bothered, because, without beating around the bush, that is an absolute steal. I’m trying to think of reasons not to buy a third amp modeler, but at that price I’m not coming up with any.

It doesn’t help my cause that the IK Multimedia TONEX One was the best-selling pedal last year according to Reverb and, by extension, the most popular amp modeler out there. You might as well pick one up to see what the fuss is all about. You’d be hard pressed to find a wiser gear investment this Cyber Weekend for $149.

Plus, it’s smaller than the modelers I have at the moment, far cheaper than both – even without the discount – and for about the price of your average stompbox, you could get your hands on an amp modeler that could genuinely revolutionize your rig.

IK Multimedia TONEX ONE: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Guitar Center The best-selling pedal last year, according to Reverb – and the most powerful amp modeler for its size bar none, according to us. This pint-sized pedals has the potential to revolutionize your rig. Use it as a do-it-all overdrive/fuzz pedal, an end-of-chain amp-in-a-box, or to create digital models of your own gear. More than 56,000 ToneModels are available to play with, including amps, cabs, EQs, overdrives and more. $149.99 is a steal.

If you needed any more convincing, we called the TONEX One the most powerful modeler for its size bar none when we gave it a glowing 4.5 star review. In a mini pedal package, you get access to a huge range of amp modelers – curated using IK Multimedia’s acclaimed AI Machine Modeling – that span the spectrum from Fender-inspired cleans to Marshall-esque crunch and high-gain metal galore.

It’s not just a one trick pony, though. You don’t have to use it as a modeler. It’s also a versatile effects pedal, and can channel any of the firm’s effect types, from overdrives and fuzzes to boosts and EQs. So, you could stick it near the start of your chain and toggle between a bunch of different drives. Versatile, right?

When hooked up to the ToneNET, the TONEX One can be used to explore more than 56,000 Tone models, which can be loaded into a preset patch. I don’t need to tell you, but that is an insane amount of tones to play with. Not only that you can model your own gear (!!!) using the TONEX One and TONEX Modeling software.

For me, though, I’d use this as an end-of-my-chain amp in a box. It’s an excellent pedal platform, so would take my usual pedalboard just fine. Heck, I don’t think I’d need any other pedals with this. I’d be comfortable gigging this – and only this – at one of my shows. I’d either hook up to FOH or to an FRFR cab and I’d be very content indeed.

There’s plenty of tweakability on the pedal, too, and deep-editing can be accessed through the TONEX Editor. Oh, and you can use it as an audio interface. I know right?!

So, yes, please excuse me while I hop over to Guitar Center and pick up the TONEX One – AKA the best-selling pedal last year; AKA the most popular new amp modeler; AKA the most powerful amp modeler for its size bar none – for $149.

