Guitar World at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show: It's That Time of Gear

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

It's that time of year again, gear lovers!

The annual Winter NAMM Show—where gear manufacturers large and small show off their latest (and potentially greatest) offerings—takes place Thursday, January 19, through Sunday, January 22, 2017, in Anaheim, California.

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew are making the rounds at the massive Anaheim Convention Center, shooting photos and videos, gathering gear news and sampling the coolest new guitars, amps, effects and devices for 2017 and beyond.

Be sure to check out the NAMM 2017 section of GuitarWorld.com to see all our latest gear posts and videos, which we've been publishing since the beginning of January. You also might want to consider following Guitar World via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, because that's where most of the gear pics will be posted during show hours.

GW’s 2017 Winter NAMM Show Coverage

• GuitarWorld.com: NAMM Show coverage

• Twitter: NAMM Show photos and news

• Facebook: NAMM Show photos and news

• Instagram: NAMM Show photos and more

• YouTube: NAMM Show videos

For more information about the Winter NAMM Show, visit namm.org/thenammshow. If you have a potential gear addiction and just can't get enough NAMM news, feel free to revisit Guitar World's coverage of NAMM 2016, NAMM 2015,NAMM 2014,NAMM 2013 and NAMM 2012.