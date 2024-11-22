Guitar World deals of the week: get a half-price EHX pedal, $280 off a Fender Player Series guitar, plus all the best deals ahead of Black Friday

We've spent the week combing all the Black Friday sales for the very best deals on guitar gear

If you're a regular Guitar World reader you'll likely be well aware of all the Black Friday guitar deals that have been flying around this week. There's a huge amount to sift through, so with a week to go til Black Friday officially arrives, here are the biggest and best savings you can get your hands on right now.

At Sweetwater we spotted a massive 25% off all JHS Pedals, making it a brilliant choice to beef up your pedalboard for less. It includes classic pedals like the Morning Glory V4 and JHS PackRat, as well as newer offerings like Lari Basilio's signature Violet Distortion/Overdrive and their new Flight Delay pedal.

Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals
Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound

Walrus Audio’s Mako Series pedals are the brand’s own answer to an ever-expanding suite of pro-level effects in the boutique pedal industry. With rugged design, dual footswitches and incredible versatility, these devices are a credit to any pedalboard – and, for Black Friday, two of them are half price at Sweetwater. You can grab a pro-grade delay or reverb pedal for $175 off list price apiece.

View Deal
Get One, Gift One: Get a Taylor BT-1 for only $99

Get One, Gift One: Get a Taylor BT-1 for only $99
At participating retailers, if you buy a 300 or 400 series Taylor you can get an additional Baby Taylor for $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model from $299. Taylor is running this promotion until January 6th, so if you have been after a new acoustic, this is a wonderful chance to get an additional model to use yourself or a gift for someone special.

View Deal
JHS Pedals: Save 25%

JHS Pedals: Save 25%
If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your 'board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

View Deal
Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off
PG's Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps, amp modeling software, and accessories. With money off all the older Spark amps including the Mini and Spark Go, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

View Deal
Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off
Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing. Via Guitar Center’s sweeping UA Black Friday deals, you can pick up almost all of them at up to $50 off!

View Deal
Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off

Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off
If you’re looking for a Black Friday gear bargain, then it’s definitely worth checking out the early Black Friday sale over at Reverb. Featuring a whole load of gear both pre-owned and brand new, there’s plenty of big brand guitar gear at a discount to sink your teeth into.

View Deal

