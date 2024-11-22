Guitar World deals of the week: get a half-price EHX pedal, $280 off a Fender Player Series guitar, plus all the best deals ahead of Black Friday

If you're a regular Guitar World reader you'll likely be well aware of all the Black Friday guitar deals that have been flying around this week. There's a huge amount to sift through, so with a week to go til Black Friday officially arrives, here are the biggest and best savings you can get your hands on right now.

At Sweetwater we spotted a massive 25% off all JHS Pedals, making it a brilliant choice to beef up your pedalboard for less. It includes classic pedals like the Morning Glory V4 and JHS PackRat, as well as newer offerings like Lari Basilio's signature Violet Distortion/Overdrive and their new Flight Delay pedal.

Guitar Center has loads of great deals too, and up to $280 off Fender Player Series guitars is undoubtedly one of the best going. The lineup consists of mainly Stratocasters, but there is a rather fetching Saturday Night Special Telecaster included in the sale too.

If you prefer to shop at Musician's Friend, they've got up to 50% off a range of Electro-Harmonix pedals which is an awesome deal. It includes legendary pedals like the Big Muff and Soul Food, and the awesome Stereo Pulsar is the headline discount with a 50% reduction.

Many manufacturers have been getting in on the action this week too, and Fender is still running a variety of sales with up to $200 off their guitars. If you're in the market for a new smart amp then you'll want to check out the Positive Grid Black Friday sale, where you can bag a discount of up to 50% off.

Finally, if you're buying something for yourself then it's definitely worth checking out the Reverb early Black Friday sale. With second-hand gear going at up to 80% off, it's a great way to save some cash by buying used, and there's a huge selection of gear on offer including some brand-new items.

As usual, we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you in our editor's pick section if you need a recommendation on some brilliant budget gear. Next week is the big event itself, so make sure to stay tuned for all the best deals action.

Editor's picks

Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound Walrus Audio’s Mako Series pedals are the brand’s own answer to an ever-expanding suite of pro-level effects in the boutique pedal industry. With rugged design, dual footswitches and incredible versatility, these devices are a credit to any pedalboard – and, for Black Friday, two of them are half price at Sweetwater. You can grab a pro-grade delay or reverb pedal for $175 off list price apiece.

Get One, Gift One: Get a Taylor BT-1 for only $99

At participating retailers, if you buy a 300 or 400 series Taylor you can get an additional Baby Taylor for $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model from $299. Taylor is running this promotion until January 6th, so if you have been after a new acoustic, this is a wonderful chance to get an additional model to use yourself or a gift for someone special.

JHS Pedals: Save 25%

If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your 'board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off

PG's Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps , amp modeling software, and accessories. With money off all the older Spark amps including the Mini and Spark Go, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing. Via Guitar Center’s sweeping UA Black Friday deals, you can pick up almost all of them at up to $50 off!

Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off

If you’re looking for a Black Friday gear bargain, then it’s definitely worth checking out the early Black Friday sale over at Reverb. Featuring a whole load of gear both pre-owned and brand new, there’s plenty of big brand guitar gear at a discount to sink your teeth into.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: