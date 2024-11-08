Guitar World deals of the week: save over $100 on a PRS, get a half-price Walrus Audio pedal, plus all the early Black Friday sales action

Get the lowdown on all the best early Black Friday guitar deals from all across the web

We were expecting more Black Friday guitar deals to start landing this week, but not quite this many. Nearly every retailer has launched an early sale in one form or another, marking yet another year where the deals have arrived earlier than before. There's a lot to get through, so let's get to it!

Sweetwater launched its early Black Friday sale, offering savings of up to 60% off a wide range of gear. One of the biggest sales we've seen so far, there's plenty of budget gear on offer for guitarists, as well as all kinds of musicians.

Fender Player II Telecaster
Fender Player II Telecaster: was US$799.99 now US$639.99 at Fender Shop

Despite having only just come out, Fender has already seen fit to slash the price of this Limited Edition Player II Telecaster. Coming in a sweet Forest Green finish with a proper Rosewood fretboard, it's unbelievable value for money with a tasty $160 discount.

PRS SE CE 24
PRS SE CE 24: was US$699 now US$594.15 at Musician's Friend

One of our favorite guitars we've reviewed this year, the PRS SE CE 24 has got over $100 off the price at Musician's Friend. It's a brilliantly versatile guitar that comes with that well-known PRS build quality and stunning good looks.

Boss Katana 50 Gen 3
Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was US$299.99 now US$269.99 at Guitar Center

Despite having only been recently released, the Boss Katana Gen 3 has already got a discount over at Guitar Center. It's not a huge discount at $30, but for one of the most highly-rated amps of the year we'd say it's a pretty good deal.

Walrus Audio Mako Series R1
Walrus Audio Mako Series R1: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound

At just below half-price, this is easily one of the best pedal deals we've seen this Black Friday. The Walrus Audio Mako Series R1 is a highly-rated reverb pedal that features 6 different algorithms and plenty of ways to tweak them to your liking. Each algorithm has three different modes, giving you a huge array of sounds to play with.

Fortin Mini Grind
Fortin Mini Grind: was US$199.99 now US$109 at Reverb

Perfect for stacking with other pedals, the Fortin Mini Grind is great for adding more boost and saturation to your tone without increasing the gain on your amp. It'll tighten up the sound of an amp with up to 20dB of gain boost, as well as adding loads of harmonic content. With a cool $81.99 discount at the Fortin shop on Reverb, it's great value for those who want to improve the response of their metal amp.

