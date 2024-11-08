Guitar World deals of the week: save over $100 on a PRS, get a half-price Walrus Audio pedal, plus all the early Black Friday sales action

We were expecting more Black Friday guitar deals to start landing this week, but not quite this many. Nearly every retailer has launched an early sale in one form or another, marking yet another year where the deals have arrived earlier than before. There's a lot to get through, so let's get to it!

Sweetwater launched its early Black Friday sale, offering savings of up to 60% off a wide range of gear. One of the biggest sales we've seen so far, there's plenty of budget gear on offer for guitarists, as well as all kinds of musicians.

Musician's Friend have also gone big, offering up to 50% off in their Holiday Kickoff Sale. They'll be adding new deals every Monday, so it's well worth checking back on this one to see what's been added.

Over at Guitar Center, you can bag yourself up to 40% off in their pre-Black Friday sale. Admittedly there's not much new here if you've been following their past sales, but they're also promising to add new deals each week, so if you check back on Monday there should be some fresh gear there.

Fender has got an awesome sale if you're after a guitar, with 20% off their web-exclusive models. It includes a Player II Tele and a Squier Sonic Strat, both in a unique colorway that will definitely have you standing out from the crowd.

If you want a new practice amp, then you should head over to Positive Grid who've got up to 50% off in their Black November sale. You can get yourself money off all their Spark smart amps, but there's no sign of a Spark 2 sale just yet.

If you're into used gear, Reverb has got some astonishing savings of up to 80% off. There's all kinds of weird and wonderful gear on there, so if you're very specific about what you want it's a good place to grab a deal. There's plenty of new gear on sale too if you'd rather buy something box fresh.

More and more sales are cropping up every day, so be sure to keep checking back for the biggest and best deals. We've had a close eye on the sales this week, and we've picked out some of our favorite items for you below. Until next week, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Fender Player II Telecaster: was US$799.99 now US$639.99 at Fender Shop Despite having only just come out, Fender has already seen fit to slash the price of this Limited Edition Player II Telecaster. Coming in a sweet Forest Green finish with a proper Rosewood fretboard, it's unbelievable value for money with a tasty $160 discount.

PRS SE CE 24: was US$699 now US$594.15 at Musician's Friend One of our favorite guitars we've reviewed this year, the PRS SE CE 24 has got over $100 off the price at Musician's Friend. It's a brilliantly versatile guitar that comes with that well-known PRS build quality and stunning good looks.

Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was US$299.99 now US$269.99 at Guitar Center Despite having only been recently released, the Boss Katana Gen 3 has already got a discount over at Guitar Center. It's not a huge discount at $30, but for one of the most highly-rated amps of the year we'd say it's a pretty good deal.

Walrus Audio Mako Series R1: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound At just below half-price, this is easily one of the best pedal deals we've seen this Black Friday. The Walrus Audio Mako Series R1 is a highly-rated reverb pedal that features 6 different algorithms and plenty of ways to tweak them to your liking. Each algorithm has three different modes, giving you a huge array of sounds to play with.

Fortin Mini Grind: was US$199.99 now US$109 at Reverb Perfect for stacking with other pedals, the Fortin Mini Grind is great for adding more boost and saturation to your tone without increasing the gain on your amp. It'll tighten up the sound of an amp with up to 20dB of gain boost, as well as adding loads of harmonic content. With a cool $81.99 discount at the Fortin shop on Reverb, it's great value for those who want to improve the response of their metal amp.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: