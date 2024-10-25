Guitar World deals of the week: save $150 on a Sterling by Music Man guitar, get a $99 analog delay pedal, plus the pick of the early Black Friday guitar deals

Black Friday season has officially arrived, and we've got all the best early deals for you right here

Forget spooky season, the end of October is all about early Black Friday guitar deals. Retailers and manufacturers have stepped up earlier than ever this year, tempting us guitar players with some super deals right around payday. We've been hard at work this week rounding up all the biggest and best bargains for you in one place, so let's get to it!

Sweetwater's Beat the Holiday Rush sale is now in full swing, offering some significant savings of up to 50% off gear. There aren't huge amounts of guitar gear in there, but there are some definite gems if you look hard enough. We spotted some great deals on entry-level guitars, perfect for early gifting.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: Was $349.99, now $199.99

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: Was $349.99, now $199.99
A brilliant choice for beginners, the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass has got a super $150 discount at Sweetwater, taking the price down below the $200 mark. Beautifully put together, the HSS pickup configuration makes it ultra-flexible tonally, giving you plenty of humbucker heft for harder styles with single coils for extra versatility.

Pigtronix Constellator: Was $179, now $99

Pigtronix Constellator: Was $179, now $99
At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: $429.99, now $329.99

Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: $429.99, now $329.99
The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It delivers a huge variety of tones with the bite of the Tele bridge pickup, the warmth of the neck, plus the spanky tones of the Strat middle position. Well worth a look if you want something different from the norm.

PreSonus Eris Studio 4: Was $149.99, now $119.99

PreSonus Eris Studio 4: Was $149.99, now $119.99
With so many guitarists using amp modelers and plugins nowadays, a set of studio monitors has gone from being something budding engineers want to a must-have for guitar players. This PreSonus Eris Studio 4 monitor is available for just $119.99 in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale at the moment, and as you'll need to pair them up for the best sound, you can get a pair for less than $250.

Warm Audio Mutation Phasor II: Was $149, now $99

Warm Audio Mutation Phasor II: Was $149, now $99
Buying B-stock gear is a great way to save money, and over at the official Warm Audio B-Stock store on Reverb, you can bag yourself a $50 saving on this awesome Warm Audio Mutation Phasor II. Based on the Mu-Tron Phasor II, it's perfect for swirly psychedelic guitar tones, filtered funky clean picking, and long swooshes for riffing and lead work.

