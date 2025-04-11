Guitar World deals of the week: save $600 on a Gibson Les Paul, get a Fender Strat with $380 off, plus all the week's best deals on guitar gear

While we're still waiting to see the real effect of tariffs on the price of guitars, or whether they'll all just get rolled back completely, we've been on our usual weekly hunt for the best guitar deals available right now. We've spotted some really great savings thanks to a couple of big sales launching this week, so without further ado...

Probably the biggest news of this week is that Guitar Center's annual Guitar-A-Thon has launched, with up to 25% savings on hundreds of items. We've spotted deals from Gibson, Epiphone, Taylor and plenty more, and with discounts of up to $600 on guitars it's a great place to pick up a new axe.

Positive Grid's Guitar Month sale continues with up to 45% off smart amps and software. It includes deals on the Spark 2 and Spark Live if you need a new amp, but the biggest savings can be found on amp sim software, with BIAS receiving some huge discounts.

More deals have been added to the Spring Sale at Musician's Friend, where you can bag hefty reductions of up to 60% off. If you checked the sale out last week, then it's well worth another browse to see if your favorite bit of gear has been added to the sale.

Fender is currently running a Spring Deals sale that features some massive discounts of up to 25% off American Ultra series guitars. Great if you want a premium guitar but if you're looking for something a little less pricey, you can also bag some great deals on a new strap or Fender-branded cable too.

For our readers in the UK and EU, there's an awesome Easter sale happening over at Thomann at the moment which includes discounts of up to 50% off. There's a nice selection of the already excellent value Harley Benton range, plus some significant discounts on PRS, Gibson, Martin, and loads more.

That's it for big sales action this week, and there's plenty to get stuck into despite all the negativity around trade at the moment. As usual we've picked out some of our favorite bits of gear for you below, and we'll catch you next week at the same time for more deals action!

Editor's picks

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Guitar Center With a huge $600 reduction in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale, this undoubtedly one of the best deals we've seen this week. This is a proper premium LP with a vintage-leaning spec, so if you're all about classic rock tone then it's a great buy.

Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Musician's Friend This stunning Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet has got a cool $100 discount in the Musician's Friend Spring Sale, perfect for those who like retro rock and roll cool. It comes with two medium output humbuckers that can deliver a variety of tones, and a Bigsby painted gold that really offsets the white color of the body.

Guitar sales to shop

