Guitar World deals of the week: save $600 on a Gibson Les Paul, get a Fender Strat with $380 off, plus all the week's best deals on guitar gear
Your weekly digest of the best deals for guitarists from all corners of the web
While we're still waiting to see the real effect of tariffs on the price of guitars, or whether they'll all just get rolled back completely, we've been on our usual weekly hunt for the best guitar deals available right now. We've spotted some really great savings thanks to a couple of big sales launching this week, so without further ado...
Probably the biggest news of this week is that Guitar Center's annual Guitar-A-Thon has launched, with up to 25% savings on hundreds of items. We've spotted deals from Gibson, Epiphone, Taylor and plenty more, and with discounts of up to $600 on guitars it's a great place to pick up a new axe.
Positive Grid's Guitar Month sale continues with up to 45% off smart amps and software. It includes deals on the Spark 2 and Spark Live if you need a new amp, but the biggest savings can be found on amp sim software, with BIAS receiving some huge discounts.
More deals have been added to the Spring Sale at Musician's Friend, where you can bag hefty reductions of up to 60% off. If you checked the sale out last week, then it's well worth another browse to see if your favorite bit of gear has been added to the sale.
Fender is currently running a Spring Deals sale that features some massive discounts of up to 25% off American Ultra series guitars. Great if you want a premium guitar but if you're looking for something a little less pricey, you can also bag some great deals on a new strap or Fender-branded cable too.
For our readers in the UK and EU, there's an awesome Easter sale happening over at Thomann at the moment which includes discounts of up to 50% off. There's a nice selection of the already excellent value Harley Benton range, plus some significant discounts on PRS, Gibson, Martin, and loads more.
That's it for big sales action this week, and there's plenty to get stuck into despite all the negativity around trade at the moment. As usual we've picked out some of our favorite bits of gear for you below, and we'll catch you next week at the same time for more deals action!
Editor's picks
With a huge $600 reduction in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale, this undoubtedly one of the best deals we've seen this week. This is a proper premium LP with a vintage-leaning spec, so if you're all about classic rock tone then it's a great buy.
One of our favorite metal amps here at Guitar World has seens a hefty $150 price drop over at Sweetwater. It's a versatile bit of kit too with dedicated EQs for each channel and a power attenuator to drop it from 15W to 7W. We really love how genuinely great the clean channel is too, and of course those high gain tones are incredible.
Read more: PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 Head review
If you're more of a Fender Player and want to get it on the deals action then this Limited Edition American Professional II Stratocaster has got an amazing discount at the Mike's Music and Sound store on Reverb. With a matching painted headstock and moulded case included, the $380 reduction makes it a very tempting one indeed.
Read more: Fender American Professional II Stratocaster review
This stunning Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet has got a cool $100 discount in the Musician's Friend Spring Sale, perfect for those who like retro rock and roll cool. It comes with two medium output humbuckers that can deliver a variety of tones, and a Bigsby painted gold that really offsets the white color of the body.
Over at the Fender store you can bag yourself a great deal on this Fender Player Plus Meteora HH with a whopping $169 knocked off the price. It's packing two powerful humbuckers, a _ tremolo, rolled fingerboard edges, and locking tuners, all of which add up to an incredibly fast-playing and great-sounding combo.
Read more: Fender Player Plus Meteora HH review
Guitar sales to shop
- Amazon: Guitar gear deals
- Andertons: Save on guitars
- Fender Play: 50% off annual
- Fender store: Up to 20% off
- Gear4Music: Clearance deals
- Guitar Center: Save up to 40%
- Guitar Tricks: One-year sub just $99
- IK Multimedia: $200 off Tonex Max
- Musician's Friend: Up to 40% off
- Plugin Boutique: Money off plugins
- Positive Grid: Save on Spark
- PMT: Up to 50% off
- Reverb: 100,000+ discounts
- Sweetwater: Epic guitar deals
- Thomann: Last-minute deals
- Waves: Buy two get one free
How we choose our deals of the week
Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.
First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.
For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.
Why you can trust our choices
We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides, but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.
We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.
Where are the best places to shop?
Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.
What sort of deals should I look for?
Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:
- Single item - A single product with a great discount
- Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
- Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
- Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
- Daryl RobertsonSenior Deals Writer
- Chris Barnes
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Epiphone brings one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses with Guitar Center-exclusive Widow Les Paul – but it’s been given a twist
I spent way too long looking through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter sale – here are the 5 I’d buy