Guitar World deals of the week: save $750 on a Fender, more $99 UAFX pedals, plus all the week's biggest savings on guitar gear

We won't lie to you, there isn't all that much in terms of big sales at the moment, at least not for guitarists. It's not all doom and gloom though, because April is International Guitar Month, and we're just starting to see the fresh shoots of some spring sales emerge...

The first of which you can peruse over at Musician's Friend, who are offering a massive up to 50% off all kinds of guitar gear. There are plenty of instruments on sale as well as loads of pedals, a small selection of guitar amps, and loads of great recording gear. It's absolutely the place to be if you're looking for the best deals right now.

The Amazon Spring Sale has been rolling for a few days now, but to be totally honest it's not great if you're looking for guitars, amps, and pedals. Where it does excel however, is if you're looking to save money on accessories. There are some excellent discounts on strings, capos, slides, pedalboard power supplies, and plenty more, so definitely dive in if you need to replenish your stocks.

The Spring Savings Event on Reverb has also kicked off today, with ginormous discounts of up to 50% off select gear. It's the perfect place to pick up a B-stock bargain or a brand new bit of gear, with plenty of options from all the biggest guitar brands.

That's it for major sales this week, but as we mentioned before, spring sales are just round the corner so expect next week to be a bumper edition when it comes to deals. As always, we've selected some of our favorite deals for you below, with some awesome pedal deals to feast on this week. Until next time, happy hunting!

Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff: was $229 now $169 at Sweetwater Sound The Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff is a hybrid overdrive/preamp pedal that can play multiple depending on what you need it for. It can be the core aspect of your tone, giving you that 'Marshall-in-a-box' type tone, or you can stack it with other drives for some superb gain tones. With a nice $60 discount over at Sweetwater, it's a great shout if you want to improve your overdriven tones.

Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30 at Amazon Of course, the Donner DP-1 isn't going to compete with a CIOKS, but if you’re looking for a good first-time PSU or you just want something low cost to use at home, it will absolutely do the job. In the sale it’s got a 25% discount, which brings the price down to a very affordable $30, and it includes 10 cables to power your pedals too.

Earthquaker Devices Hoof: was $179 now $134.25 at Reverb Over at the EQD Reverb store you can bag yourself some seriously great deals on B-stock pedals. We've picked out the EarthQuaker Devices Hoof fuzz for its articulate yet saturated fuzz sound that's incredibly full-sounding.. With a $44.75 discount it's superb value for money if you're looking for a fresh fuzz, and its well worth checking out all the other pedal deals available right now.

Fender Cory Wong Stratocaster: was $2,249.99 now $1,499.97 at Musician's Friend Even if you're not the biggest Cory Wong fan, this is a seriously great deal on a premium Fender Strat. It's got a slightly smaller body than a regular Strat, and a slightly different headstock design too, but it still delivers all that classic Strat chime. With a huge $750 reduction at Musician's Friend, it's a great way to get your hands on a top-level Strat for much less.

Universal Audio UAFX 1176: was $169 now $99 at Guitar Center Based on the uber-famous studio rack unit of the same name, the Universal Audio UAFX 1176 gives you studio compression tones on your pedalboard. It's currently got a hefty $70 discount at Guitar Center, and is perfect for either adding a touch of compression to your overall sound, or squeezing the life out of it. There are loads of deals on UAFX pedals at the moment too, if you're looking for something other than a compressor pedal.

