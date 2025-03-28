Guitar World deals of the week: save $750 on a Fender, more $99 UAFX pedals, plus all the week's biggest savings on guitar gear

News
By Contributions from , published

Get your weekly digest of the best guitar gear deals from all corners of the web

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

We won't lie to you, there isn't all that much in terms of big sales at the moment, at least not for guitarists. It's not all doom and gloom though, because April is International Guitar Month, and we're just starting to see the fresh shoots of some spring sales emerge...

The first of which you can peruse over at Musician's Friend, who are offering a massive up to 50% off all kinds of guitar gear. There are plenty of instruments on sale as well as loads of pedals, a small selection of guitar amps, and loads of great recording gear. It's absolutely the place to be if you're looking for the best deals right now.

The Amazon Spring Sale has been rolling for a few days now, but to be totally honest it's not great if you're looking for guitars, amps, and pedals. Where it does excel however, is if you're looking to save money on accessories. There are some excellent discounts on strings, capos, slides, pedalboard power supplies, and plenty more, so definitely dive in if you need to replenish your stocks.

The Spring Savings Event on Reverb has also kicked off today, with ginormous discounts of up to 50% off select gear. It's the perfect place to pick up a B-stock bargain or a brand new bit of gear, with plenty of options from all the biggest guitar brands.

That's it for major sales this week, but as we mentioned before, spring sales are just round the corner so expect next week to be a bumper edition when it comes to deals. As always, we've selected some of our favorite deals for you below, with some awesome pedal deals to feast on this week. Until next time, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff
Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff: was $229 now $169 at Sweetwater Sound

The Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff is a hybrid overdrive/preamp pedal that can play multiple depending on what you need it for. It can be the core aspect of your tone, giving you that 'Marshall-in-a-box' type tone, or you can stack it with other drives for some superb gain tones. With a nice $60 discount over at Sweetwater, it's a great shout if you want to improve your overdriven tones.

View Deal
Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply
Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30 at Amazon

Of course, the Donner DP-1 isn't going to compete with a CIOKS, but if you’re looking for a good first-time PSU or you just want something low cost to use at home, it will absolutely do the job. In the sale it’s got a 25% discount, which brings the price down to a very affordable $30, and it includes 10 cables to power your pedals too.

View Deal
Earthquaker Devices Hoof
Earthquaker Devices Hoof: was $179 now $134.25 at Reverb

Over at the EQD Reverb store you can bag yourself some seriously great deals on B-stock pedals. We've picked out the EarthQuaker Devices Hoof fuzz for its articulate yet saturated fuzz sound that's incredibly full-sounding.. With a $44.75 discount it's superb value for money if you're looking for a fresh fuzz, and its well worth checking out all the other pedal deals available right now.

View Deal
Fender Cory Wong Stratocaster
Fender Cory Wong Stratocaster: was $2,249.99 now $1,499.97 at Musician's Friend

Even if you're not the biggest Cory Wong fan, this is a seriously great deal on a premium Fender Strat. It's got a slightly smaller body than a regular Strat, and a slightly different headstock design too, but it still delivers all that classic Strat chime. With a huge $750 reduction at Musician's Friend, it's a great way to get your hands on a top-level Strat for much less.

View Deal
Universal Audio UAFX 1176
Universal Audio UAFX 1176: was $169 now $99 at Guitar Center

Based on the uber-famous studio rack unit of the same name, the Universal Audio UAFX 1176 gives you studio compression tones on your pedalboard. It's currently got a hefty $70 discount at Guitar Center, and is perfect for either adding a touch of compression to your overall sound, or squeezing the life out of it. There are loads of deals on UAFX pedals at the moment too, if you're looking for something other than a compressor pedal.

View Deal

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides, but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

  • Single item - A single product with a great discount
  • Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
  • Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
  • Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gear
Laney DB-East Bass Head

“It’s a game-changer for me”: Laney and Nathan East team up for a versatile signature bass head that ends a 40-year wait for the session legend
Manson Verona MB

“It had to capture that vintage clarity – the clean, expressive tone that lives in Ry Cooder’s slide work”: Manson unveils a Matt Bellamy Verona signature after an exhaustive pickup design process
Laney DB-East Bass Head

“It’s a game-changer for me”: Laney and Nathan East team up for a versatile signature bass head that ends a 40-year wait for the session legend
See more latest
Most Popular
Laney DB-East Bass Head
“It’s a game-changer for me”: Laney and Nathan East team up for a versatile signature bass head that ends a 40-year wait for the session legend
Manson Verona MB
“It had to capture that vintage clarity – the clean, expressive tone that lives in Ry Cooder’s slide work”: Manson unveils a Matt Bellamy Verona signature after an exhaustive pickup design process
Alex Lifeson performs onstage at the Medlock-Krieger All-Star Concert benefiting The Pat Tillman Foundation, October 24, 2022
“It’s a whole new generation in sound. There’s nothing lacking”: Alex Lifeson reveals the gear that has finally converted him to digital modeling
Dominic Miller and Sting
“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument
Bachman-Tuner Overdrive 2025
"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.
One of the UK’s biggest music retailers takes website offline and shuts store for “maintenance”, fueling closure speculation
Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell hold up a blue Stratocaster guitar
“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party
The 2025 lineup of Jackson American Series Soloist guitars
“Designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”: Jackson updates the American Series Soloist with fresh finishes and an all-time classic pickup combo
Harley Benton ST-Jamster in scarlett candy apple
“Just add headphones”: Harley Benton’s latest Strat-style budget guitar comes with built-in effects – and costs just $140
Ace Frehley and John 5
“No one does it better than him. That’s what inspired me to do what I’m doing today”: John 5 likes to push his playing to the limit – but says Ace Frehley does one thing better than any shredder on the planet