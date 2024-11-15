Guitar World deals of the week: the Black Friday sales are live and kicking - get all the best deals of the week here

News
By
Contributions from
,
published

Check out the best of the early Black Friday deals from all corners of the web

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

With so many retailers launching early Black Friday sales and some even going all out with the full sale, this is amongst the earliest we've seen deals landing at this time of year. It's a great opportunity to get your hands on gear for less, particularly if you want to avoid the inevitable chaos that the Black Friday guitar deals will bring at the end of the month.

We've been keeping a close eye on all the action from across the web this week, and there are some stellar offers out there. Guitar Center has gone big and launched its full Black Friday sale early, offering guitar players up to 50% off a huge selection. Featuring some of their lowest prices of the year it's the first full sale to go live, so we expect the others won't be far behind.

PRS SE CE 24
PRS SE CE 24: was US$699 now US$594.15 at Musician's Friend

One of our favorite guitars we've reviewed this year, the PRS SE CE 24 has got over $100 off the price at Musician's Friend. It's a brilliantly versatile guitar that comes with that well-known PRS build quality and stunning good looks.

View Deal
MXR M66S Classic Overdrive
MXR M66S Classic Overdrive: was US$69.99 now US$46.99 at Guitar Center

MXR pedals are criminally underrated in our opinion, and the M66S Classic Overdrive is one of our favorites. Already a cheap guitar pedal, with an extra $23 knocked off the price taking it down below the $50 mark, it's insane value for money.

View Deal
Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s
Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s: was US$2,599 now US$1,999 at Sweetwater Sound

The fabled tone of a Gibson Les Paul can be yours for a lot less over at Sweetwater. With a huge $600 discount, this stunning Cardinal Red Plain Top is just below the $2,000 mark, making it excellent value for money. Not only do you get the price reduction, but you'll also get two Maestro pedals completely free when you buy this amazing guitar.

View Deal
Boss SL-2 Slicer
Boss SL-2 Slicer: was US$149.99 now US$119.99 at Musician's Friend

Probably the first time we've seen this pedal discounted, the Boss SL-2 Slicer is a really unique effect that sits in a category all of its own. It's close to tremolo, but can do so much more than just that. It's got a nice $40 discount at Musician's Friend right now, a great choice if you like your effects a little more 'out there'.

View Deal
Elixir Optiweb Strings
Elixir Optiweb Strings: was US$15.99 now US$12.79 at Guitar Center

In the grand scheme of things, this isn't a massive discount. But, we all need new strings at one point or another, so you might as well pick them up at a discount. A $3.20 reduction is actually 17% off the total price, and Elixirs last forever so you won't need to buy again in a hurry.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49