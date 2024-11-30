I have no need for a new guitar, but my weakness for retro-styled hollows and semi-hollows has me considering this whopping Black Friday discount on D’Angelico's sleek Premier Bedford SH

We've all been there; we need money for other, more useful things. Hell, I need a new winter coat – but a new coat isn't as fun as a new guitar, is it?

My #1 electric guitar has long been my retro but formidable Epiphone Casino Coupe, so this Black Friday sale, which sees an amazing $400 sliced off the price of D'Angelico's Premier Bedford SH in beautiful Navy Blue at Musician's Friend, is very much testing my attempts at fiscal responsibility.

D’Angelico Premier Bedford SH: was US$799 now US$399 at Musician's Friend With gorgeous retro looks, and a unique single-coil and mini-humbucker combination, this Premier Bedford SH in beautiful Navy Blue looks and sounds like a million bucks, but will only set you back $399 this Black Friday with this killer deal from Musician's Friend.

When one thinks D'Angelico, their mind might flash to an image of a smoky bar, with Don Draper types quietly sipping whiskey as they contemplate their lives to the soundtrack of stately live jazz. To be fair, that's not entirely inaccurate, but a look at the company's artist roster proves that its creations can cover far more sonic ground than their vintage-inspired looks might initially imply.

Case in point is the Premier Bedford SH, which retains those looks, but features an unusual single-coil and mini-humbucker combination.

“The mini ’bucker,” wrote Total Guitar's Rob Laing in his review of the guitar, “has a chimey snarl that can take you into a lot of desirable tonal locales, including ragged Neil Young tones and sweeter crunch when the volume is dialed back. Its brightness pairs well with the single coils, and the second and fourth positions prove their worth for cleaner, mellower waters.

“The neck TE-103 ticks all the right boxes: that hollow tonality with just the right dash of metallic edge for blues, and rolled back on the tone for jazzier fare.”

Aside from the HSS combo, the Premier Bedford SH also boasts rock-solid Grover Super Rotomatic tuners and a fun 6-point tremolo.

It is worth noting, though, that despite the guitar's Black Friday sale price of $399, its 8.4lb weight may make it a tad difficult for beginners to get a handle on.

If for that reason or another the Premier Bedford SH doesn't float your boat, be sure to check out Musician's Friend's other sales at our full Musician's Friend Black Friday deals page, and all of our Black Friday guitar deals while you're at it.

