I have no need for a new guitar, but my weakness for retro-styled hollows and semi-hollows has me considering this whopping Black Friday discount on D’Angelico's sleek Premier Bedford SH

News
By
published

With gorgeous vintage looks and a unique pickup lineup, this semi-hollow in beautiful Navy Blue looks and sounds like a million bucks, but will only set you back $399 at Musician's Friend

D’Angelico&#039;s Premier Bedford SH guitar
(Image credit: Musician's Friend)

We've all been there; we need money for other, more useful things. Hell, I need a new winter coat – but a new coat isn't as fun as a new guitar, is it?

My #1 electric guitar has long been my retro but formidable Epiphone Casino Coupe, so this Black Friday sale, which sees an amazing $400 sliced off the price of D'Angelico's Premier Bedford SH in beautiful Navy Blue at Musician's Friend, is very much testing my attempts at fiscal responsibility.

D’Angelico Premier Bedford SH
D’Angelico Premier Bedford SH: was US$799 now US$399 at Musician's Friend

With gorgeous retro looks, and a unique single-coil and mini-humbucker combination, this Premier Bedford SH in beautiful Navy Blue looks and sounds like a million bucks, but will only set you back $399 this Black Friday with this killer deal from Musician's Friend.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.