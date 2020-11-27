Musician's Friend Black Friday 2020: Today's most epic guitar and bass deals

Welcome to the Musician’s Friend Black Friday sale! The retailer’s early Black Friday guitar deals were solid, but now the official deals are live you're in for a real treat, with huge savings on electric guitars, basses and more. Right now the best place to start is with the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY, which saves you 15% off qualifying orders over $99.

The Musician’s Friend Black Friday sale 2020 is definitely delivering already, with savings on some of the world’s best electric guitar and acoustic guitars brands, as well as time-limited offers on the best bass guitars and budget guitar amps. The Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals are ideal for picking up cheap musical instruments too, whether you want gear for practice or for recording your own music at home, or if you're looking for a present for the budding musician in your life.

More Black Friday sales live now

Musician’s Friend Black Friday: Coupon codes

Musician's Friend Black Friday coupon: Save up to 15%

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items. This promotion covers everything from guitars and amps, to mics and keyboards. It is only for a limited time however, so don't hang about!View Deal

Musician’s Friend Stupid Deal of The Day: Shop now

As you have probably guessed from the name, these deals change every day, and run through a whole range of gear for musicians. These tend to have crazy-low price tags attached to them, and they often sell quickly, so move fast if you an offer you like ahead of the Musician's Friend Black Friday sale.View Deal

Musician’s Friend Black Friday: Electric guitars

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, the C-1 is a shredder's dream. The Sustaniac will infinitely sustain either a fundamental note or harmonics, depending on the position of its dedicated switch. This is a lot of guitar for the money, and now Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off for Black Friday, it’s an even better deal. View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: Was $199,now $169.15

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker-loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection. With $50 off, why wouldn't you?View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: Was $449, now $299

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a tasty $150 knocked off, this is one of the best bargains we've seen so far. View Deal

Sterling John Petrucci JP70: Was $549.99, now $467.49

A John Petrucci signature seven-string in stealth black for under $500? Astonishing deals like this don’t come around so often. Use the Musician's Friend coupon code JOY for 15% off.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum Black: Was $599.99, now $509.99

Raise hell with this iconic metal guitar from Schecter Guitar Research. Fitted with EMG 81/85 pickups and satin chrome hardware, this guitar has both looks and tone. Musician's Friend is offering 15% off this beast when you use the coupon code JOY. View Deal

Musician’s Friend Black Friday: Acoustic guitars

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin's affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. With a high grade solid spruce top, combined with Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides, Martin prove that you don't need to break the bank to achieve a fantastic tone. The X1-DE even has a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp, which provides a killer natural tone when you need to plug in. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

Featuring exotic granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, this electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900. Combined with the comfortable Concerto body size and a generous cutaway, every fret has easy access, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst, it’s only $549 at Musician's Friend this Black Friday. View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: Was $499.99, now $424.15

This Black Friday you can bag yourself this beauty with 15% off when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout. It's an awesome old-school electro-acoustic, with a P-100 pickup and volume and tone controls. If it's good enough for John Lennon, then what are you waiting for?View Deal

Yamaha F335: Was 159.99, now $136

With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style. With 15% off when you use coupon code BLACKFRIDAY , Musician's Friend are proving just how good of a friend they are. View Deal

Musician’s Friend Black Friday: Accessories

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

D'Addario/Planet Waves latest incarnation of the Micro Headstock tuner offers discrete, quick and accurate tuning for your acoustic, electric or bass guitars. Through the vibrations of your instrument, the built-in transducer detects the pitch of your strings even in busy, loud environments, allowing you to tune efficiently wherever you are. Musician's Friend has slashed half off this Black Friday, so grab one while you can!View Deal

Musician’s Friend Black Friday: Pedals

Pigtronix Ringmaster: Was $249, now $212.49

The Pigtronix Ringmaster is a ring modulator synth designed to create analog harmonizer and tremolo effects that can be made to follow the notes you play. With the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY you can get 15% off this box of tricks at Musician's Friend.View Deal

When do the Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and is the last Friday in November when what seems as though every retailer on the planet launches their Black Friday sales and pre-Christmas gifting discounts. Online retailers as well as physical stores get involved, though it’s anticipated that more holiday shopping will take place online this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year Black Friday starts on Friday 27 November and lasts until Monday 30 November, known as Cyber Monday (see below). While the Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals will most probably start going live before the 27th, we expect the biggest and best discounts to go live close to that last Friday in November, on the big day itself, and across that Cyber weekend.

When do the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday 2020 takes place on Monday 30 November, directly following on from Black Friday 2020, which takes place on Friday 27 November. Cyber Monday was originally launched as a way to encourage a whole day of online (cyber) shopping. That seems ridiculous now, considering how many of us regularly shop online, but that’s the history behind the name.

Cyber Monday bookends a big weekend of holiday shopping, officially kick-started by Black Friday and coming in ahead of any last-minute pre-Christmas deals retailers offer. The Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale will run straight through 30 November, and may even continue a few of the biggest, most unmissable Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals. We’re expecting a bumper crop of savings this year, and we’ll be rounding them up right here as and when the deals go live.

Musician’s Friend Black Friday 2020: What to expect

If last year’s sale is any marker, we can expect some pretty juicy savings among the incoming crop of Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals. In the past the musical instrument retailer has offered a $200 saving on the D’Angelico Premier Gramercy acoustic guitar for beginners, bringing the price of the budget acoustic down from $499 to just $299.

We’ve also seen truly huge discounts on top-name guitar amps, including an unbelievable deal on Supro's 25-watt 1622RT Tremo-Verb - Musician’s Friend lowered the price from $1,299 down to a jaw-dropping $649.

The retailer also offers a clear and concise returns policy, so you can return items risk-free if doesn't quite suit - make sure you read the terms and conditions first. Last year's Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals covered a range of top guitar and bass brands, such as Gretsch, Yamaha and Fender, with up to 15% discounts on orders over $99 with a Musician’s Friend coupon.

We fully expect this year's sale to bring more of the same, with excellent savings on everything from the best metal guitars and guitar wireless systems, through to the best electric guitar strings and even the latest pedalboards.

How to prepare for the Musician’s Friend Black Friday sale

When scouring the Black Friday deals for savings on the gear you want or need, the number one rule is to be prepared. That means knowing what type of product you need, what the RRP is, and how much it normally retails for (some products normally sell for a little less than the RRP).

Feel free to use our buyer’s guides to not only find out what the top products are in each category, but to see what today's best prices are for each product. Our price-tracking software scans hundreds of websites at once to ensure you see the cheapest prices.