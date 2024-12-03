“Jimmy was the player who defined the EDS-1275 from the day it was delivered to him”: Gibson launches new Custom Shop VOS Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 model – a meticulous recreation of the Led Zeppelin man's iconic double-neck that doesn't cost $50,000

One can argue that the most significant new guitar brand/artist collaboration so far this year has been Gibson's new partnership with the one and only Jimmy Page.

Announced in February at the opening of the Gibson Garage London space, the relationship began with the launch of an ultra-exclusive Collector’s Edition remake of Page's none-more-iconic 1969 EDS-1275 double-neck electric guitar.

Limited to just 50 examples, the Collector's Edition model was available exclusively from the Gibson Garage directly, for the eye-watering price of $50,000.

Now, Gibson has unveiled another Custom Shop recreation of the guitar Page used to play that most famous of classic rock songs, Stairway to Heaven, onstage. Though an incredibly meticulous recreation, the Gibson Custom Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS ’69 Cherry has a significantly lower price tag than its Collector's Edition sibling. Let's find out why...

Stairway to Heaven Live - YouTube Watch On

Just as was the case with its Collector's Edition predecessor, the Custom Shop Page EDS-1275 was produced with significant input from Page, via 3D scans of his original model.

Its one-piece mahogany body is adorned with 12-string and six-string mahogany necks with bound Indian rosewood fretboards. Each fretboard is equipped with 20 medium jumbo frets and aged cellulose nitrate parallelogram inlays. All in all what you'd expect.

The 18 double-line, double-ring Kluson tuners match the original to a tee, likewise with the 17-degree angle of the headstocks.

The quartet of pickups are indeed Custombuckers – two covered and two uncovered – and are attached to two volume and two tone controls that use CTS potentiometers and period-correct ceramic disc capacitors. The pickup select switch, neck select switch, and output jack are all likewise from Switchcraft. All faithful, all exacting.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Things do begin to diverge from the Collector's Edition model, though, in the finish department.

Per Gibson, “The VOS nitrocellulose lacquer finish gives [the guitar] a softly aged patina without the custom, highly-detailed Murphy Lab aging that duplicated the lacquer checking and other wear of the original guitar that was featured on the Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition.”

Another obvious difference is that Page hand-signed and even played each Collector’s Edition model, and also used a framed Herco Flex pick, matched specifically to each guitar, that was included as case candy.

Speaking of case candy, the $50,000 model came with, in addition to the pick, Premium Cherry/Black Leather and Vintage Replica straps, Schaller strap locks, an embroidered Dragon Guitar Shroud, and a Gibson Doubleneck stand.

This isn't to say, though, that the freebies included in the Custom Shop model's complimentary hardshell case, a vintage leather strap and a certificate of authenticity with a photo from photographer Barrie Wentzell, are shabby.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“While Gibson has been making double neck electric guitars since 1958, Jimmy was the player who defined the EDS-1275 from the day it was delivered to him,” writes Gibson. “The Gibson EDS-1275 allowed him to play the numerous 6 and 12-string acoustic and electric guitar parts of Stairway to Heaven during live performances.

“He also later used the EDS-1275 for The Song Remains the Same, Rain Song, Celebration Day, Tangerine, and, more recently, live at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a November 2023 tribute to Link Wray.”

Jimmy Page Link Wray's Rumble Rock Hall 2023 Full Performance - YouTube Watch On

The Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS '69 Cherry model is available now for $9,999.

For more info on the model, visit Gibson.