"Our lowest prices of the year": Guitar Center's gigantic Black Friday sale is officially here and sees up to 50% off some of the most popular guitars of all time

Despite still being a matter of weeks away, it seems the Black Friday guitar deals are already in full swing. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center. From now until the 4th of December, you can bag yourself up to 50% off a host of big-name brands, with Guitar Center proudly stating that these are the "lowest prices of the year."

As you’d expect, this mega Black Friday sale sees discounts applied to all of your favorite models, with savings to be had on everything from exotic acoustics to fierce metal-ready electrics and a whole lot more. We can say with confidence that no matter your playing style or tonal preference, you are sure to find a deal to get your heart racing.

We’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals, and you can check them out below.

Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!

First up, we have the stunning Martin Special Birdseye X Series Dreadnought. Okay, this isn’t exactly what you think of when you think of Martin, but this Birdseye-topped beauty will most certainly turn heads at the next open mic night.

Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Sticking with the Gibson theme, we have to give a shout out to the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top in Dark Purple Burst, which has a mind-blowing $700 slashed off the price. The Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious purple finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar.

As part of this huge Black Friday sale, there is also up to 33% off a wide range of pedals, including the classic EHX Big Muff, MXR Sugar Drive, and so much more.

