"Our lowest prices of the year": Guitar Center's gigantic Black Friday sale is officially here and sees up to 50% off some of the most popular guitars of all time
With up to 50% off models from PRS to Gibson, Fender, Jackson, Gretsch, and more, Black Friday is officially here
Despite still being a matter of weeks away, it seems the Black Friday guitar deals are already in full swing. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center. From now until the 4th of December, you can bag yourself up to 50% off a host of big-name brands, with Guitar Center proudly stating that these are the "lowest prices of the year."
As you’d expect, this mega Black Friday sale sees discounts applied to all of your favorite models, with savings to be had on everything from exotic acoustics to fierce metal-ready electrics and a whole lot more. We can say with confidence that no matter your playing style or tonal preference, you are sure to find a deal to get your heart racing.
We’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals, and you can check them out below.
Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale
With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!
First up, we have the stunning Martin Special Birdseye X Series Dreadnought. Okay, this isn’t exactly what you think of when you think of Martin, but this Birdseye-topped beauty will most certainly turn heads at the next open mic night.
Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.
Sticking with the Gibson theme, we have to give a shout out to the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top in Dark Purple Burst, which has a mind-blowing $700 slashed off the price. The Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious purple finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar.
As part of this huge Black Friday sale, there is also up to 33% off a wide range of pedals, including the classic EHX Big Muff, MXR Sugar Drive, and so much more.
More great Black Friday sales live now
- Amazon: Guitar gear deals
- Fender Play: 50% off annual
- Fender store: 20% off guitars
- Guitar Tricks: One-year sub for just $99
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Sweetwater: Save big on gear
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
“We wanted to pay tribute to Grace Under Pressure by building off of my favorite guitar from that period”: Alex Lifeson celebrates 40 years of a Rush classic by launching a next-gen Sportscaster replica
“$499 is incredibly high value for a guitar you can go and buy, and go and gig it. And that’s what I want: it’s not a toy”: PRS’ Jack Higginbotham reflects on the history of the SE line