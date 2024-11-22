Thomann's massive up to 70% off Cyber Week Sale has landed, with hundreds slashed off Gibson, Yamaha, Taylor, PRS, Harley Benton and more

Well, Black Friday season is here, and while it’s supposed to be a one-day event, it seems nobody told Thomann, as they have just launched their Cyber Week Sale, which runs until December 2 . If you are in the UK or Europe, this epic sale is your chance to grab a bargain, with crazy discounts on everything from Gibson and Fender electric guitars , Taylor acoustic guitars , and a whole bunch of pedals. So if you’re in the market for anything guitar-related, then this is the place for you.

We must say we are very impressed with the deals on offer here, with some being the best we've seen all year. So whether you are looking for a heavily discounted beginner acoustic guitar, a tasty discount on a shred-tastic metal guitar, or a stellar deal on a brand new Fender Stratocaster, you’ll definitely find it at Thomann.

Below, you’ll find some of our highlights, and if you want to browse some more guitar-related deals, you’ll want to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page.

Thomann: Cyber Week Sale

The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Week sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 2nd of December to get involved.

The Gibson Explorer is arguably one of the most iconic guitar shapes of all time. Famous fans such as James Hetfield, The Edge, Dave Grohl, and Allen Collins have used one to devastating effect on countless beloved records, and it will go down in history as one of the coolest six-strings ever made. Right now, you can save 11% off the classic Gibson '70s Explorer at Thomann, meaning you can bag yourself a slice of guitar history for much less.

Next up, we have to give a shout-out to this stunning Fender Limited Edition Player Strat. Delivering some fantastic traditional Strat tones thanks to the powerful Player series single coils and dressed in a stylish three-tone sunburst finish with a classic tortoiseshell pickguard, this is a steal at only £545 - save 12%.

Lastly, we have the stunning PRS SE DGT Gold Top, which is down from £775 to only £677. Featuring the classic combination of a rich mahogany back with a beautifully carved maple top, as well as a pair of seriously versatile DGT "S" humbuckers, this guitar sounds as good as it looks.

Shop the more Black Friday Sales