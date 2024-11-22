Thomann's massive up to 70% off Cyber Week Sale has landed, with hundreds slashed off Gibson, Yamaha, Taylor, PRS, Harley Benton and more

News
By
published

Explore price drops on a massive range of popular guitars, amps and effects this Black Friday at Thomann

Thomann&#039;s massive up to 70% off Cyber Week sale has landed with prices slashed on Gibson, Yamaha, Taylor, PRS, Harley Benton and more
(Image credit: Gibson)

Well, Black Friday season is here, and while it’s supposed to be a one-day event, it seems nobody told Thomann, as they have just launched their Cyber Week Sale, which runs until December 2. If you are in the UK or Europe, this epic sale is your chance to grab a bargain, with crazy discounts on everything from Gibson and Fender electric guitars, Taylor acoustic guitars, and a whole bunch of pedals. So if you’re in the market for anything guitar-related, then this is the place for you. 

We must say we are very impressed with the deals on offer here, with some being the best we've seen all year. So whether you are looking for a heavily discounted beginner acoustic guitar, a tasty discount on a shred-tastic metal guitar, or a stellar deal on a brand new Fender Stratocaster, you’ll definitely find it at Thomann. 

Thomann: Cyber Week Sale

Thomann: Cyber Week Sale
The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Week sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 2nd of December to get involved.

View Deal

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 