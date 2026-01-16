“A bass rig revolution in headphones”: Fender issues massive free update for the Mustang Micro Plus – and it’s the one bassists have been waiting for

NAMM 2026: Fender is “dropping the hammer on the low end” as it rolls out a free update for its Mustang Micro Plus headphone amp that revitalises its compatibility with bass guitars.

Initially launched in 2024 for electric guitar and bass, the well-received device is getting a bass-centric boost with a free-to-download firmware update.

“This isn’t just bass capability,” Fender says. “It's a full-blown bass rig revolution in headphones, turning the Micro Plus into the ultimate silent-practice accessory.”

So, what’s new? Well, there are 10 new bass amps and tone models for starters, from the “thunder” of the Super Bassman and vintage charm of the Bassman TV, through to the more modern-minded Rumble V2/V3 and generous headroom of the Dual Showman.

But not all of its amps are Fender builds. From outside of Fender’s sonic borderlines comes the celebrated SWR Redhead combo amp; the Rockin’ Peg, inspired by the 300W Ampeg SVT; and a Flip Top preset that offers “classic thump,” which is potentially based on the Ampeg B-15 Portaflex.

Finally, the KGB-800 brings the Gallien-Krueger 800RB to the table, and there’s a heavy metal-friendly preset called Monster, too.

Rounding out the update is a Switchable Input Pad, designed for users of hot and active pickups to “keep everything clean, controlled, and pro-level.” That sounds especially useful considering our GW reviewer, when playing through an electric guitar, found its bass output got overloaded at higher volumes.

The headphone amp market is hotly contested, with IK Multimedia's Tonex Plug and the Boss Katana: Go both key players in the game. This update, then, helps Fender stay competitive.

(Image credit: Fender)

See Fender for full details regarding the update, and how to download and install it.

In other news, Fender has forged a partnership with Samsung to bring its educational Fender Play service to TVs.