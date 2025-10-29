“Experience premium tone anywhere”: Positive Grid’s $159 Spark NEO Core could be headphone amp you’ve been waiting for

Positive Grid has unveiled the Spark NEO Core, the latest addition to its headphone amp family, which brings some of the futuristic features of its wireless sibling to a more affordable price point.

Packing a de facto Spark guitar amp into a lightweight and ergonomic pair of overhead headphones, the NEO Core lets players can plug and play with a wealth of onboard guitar tone presets. And, yes, PG’s AI-powered tone-building spec is in the mix, too.

The original Spark NEO was announced in February, with an abundance of tones, cable-free playing, and low-latency performance the standout specs.

For the NEO Core, the firm's AI tone generation – which also features in its BIAS X plugin and can produce tones from ChatGPT-like prompts – is included.

Beyond that, it comes armed with 33 amplifiers, 43 effects, and thousands of community-shared presets through Positive Grid’s online ToneCloud.

Operation is handled by pairing a smartphone to the headphones via the Spark app. It also unlocks additional creative tools, including backing tracks and an Auto Chords feature for learning and experimenting with different voicings and progressions.

But users needn't be glued to the app, with onboard controls making it easy to adjust the volume, change presets, and power them on/off.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Soft ear cups empower extended playing sessions, while noise isolation enhances focus. The headphones also double up as regular Bluetooth headphones.

Spark NEO and Spark NEO Core: All-in-one personal guitar practice headphones - YouTube Watch On

“Whether chasing classic warmth, modern drive, or shimmering acoustic textures, Spark AI intelligently delivers amp and effect combinations tailored to the player’s style and needs,” says Positive Grid. “The newest member of the Spark NEO family makes it possible to experience premium tone anywhere – from late-night guitar jamming to quiet home practice and audio streaming.

In Guitar World's early review, Matt McCracken praised the NEO Core for its realistic and immersive guitar tone experiences and "excellent array of amps and effects models".

Priced at $159, the Positive Grid Spark NEO Core headphone amp is available to order now.

See Positive Grid for more info.

In related news, the firm's ultra-portable Spark Edge has been getting rave reviews, and Steve Vai has explained why one of its affordable modelling amps has stolen his heart.