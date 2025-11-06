“A level of authenticity you've never imagined”: IK Multimedia takes on Fender and Boss with the TONEX Plug – its first-ever headphone amp
IK Multimedia has entered the headphone amps for guitars game for the first time with the launch of the TONEX Plug.
The pocket-sized headphone amp is IK Multimedia’s answer to the market’s leading contenders, with the TONEX Plug set to go up against the likes of the Fender Mustang Micro Plus and Boss Katana:GO.
Of course, not much can be done to reinvent the form factor of a headphone amp, so while the overall shape and weight of the TONEX Plug might not look too different from what else is on the market – aside from the fact it doesn't have a screen – IK Multimedia is relying on its audio expertise to make it stand out.
The TONEX Plug is powered by the company’s AI Machine Modeling, meaning it packs the same tonal punch as the acclaimed TONEX One and TONEX Pedal.
In practice, it offers over 40,000 Tone Model rigs (read: amps and pedal rigs) that can be accessed through the ToneNET. Here, artists, songs and well-known amps can be searched and selected.
That is, simply put, an eye-watering amount of digital rigs to play with. Based purely on a numbers game, IK Multimedia has made a serious statement. The fact these are the same model found on the TONEX pedals makes it even more impressive.
There’s also a Tonex Control partner app for fine-tuning the selected signal chain. Here, amps, cabs, IRs, EQs and effects can all be tweaked.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
These curated Tone Models can be organised into 30 user presets across 10 color-coded banks. That’s the same number as the Katana:GO, but less than the Mustang Micro Plus, which has space for 100 user presets.
There are a handful of other general headphone amp specs that IK Multimedia has diligently included, such as Bluetooth compatibility for streaming backing tracks, a built-in tuner, and USB-C for using the TONEX Plug as an audio interface.
Comparisons with the competition aside, the TONEX Plug looks like a genuinely powerful addition to a market that has, in recent years, been given more and more attention.
In terms of price, the TONEX Plug sits very nicely at $149. For reference, the Mustang Micro Plus is $134, while the Katana:GO is $139.
Visit IK Multimedia for more.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.