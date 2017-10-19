Iconic Guitars Releases NeoClassic Series S and T Models

Southern California-based Iconic Guitars is proud to announce the release of their NeoClassic Series line of guitars.

Iconic Guitars launched The NeoClassic line after a yearlong, extensive process working closely with artists and session players in the development of these guitars.

The NeoClassic S and T models borrow elements from their Vintage Series counterparts, as well as their Evolution Series model siblings. These new models take their visual cue from the Vintage Series S and T shapes and include a beautiful nitrocellulose lacquer finish, available in either NOS or Vintage relic.

The line also features modern neck profiles, fretboard radius and fret sizes borrowed from the Evolution Series. By seamlessly integrating the most stunning elements of their Vintage Series guitars with the playability, flexibility and comfort of the Evolution Series guitars, Iconic has created an instant favorite among many players who have had the opportunity to play the NeoClassic. With its distinctive looks, impeccably selected tone woods, remarkable finishes, and mix of vintage inspired and contemporary appointments, the NeoClassic S and T models combine for an amazing guitar with rich, pure and articulate tone.

The NeoClassic Series S and T models offer a unique array of options including pickup configuration, neck profile and wood configuration, fret size and body tone woods. The models are available in an extensive palette vintage correct Nitrocellulose lacquer finishes. The NeoClassic is designed in conjunction with touring and session guitarists to have amazing vintage looks seamlessly combined with the feel of a modern instrument.

The NeoClassic is sure to meet the needs of discerning players, be they touring or session professional, weekend warrior or recreational musician.

Standard features on the NeoClassic Series S and T models include:

Select Ash or Alder body

Quartersawn Roasted Maple neck (oil finished) with Roasted Maple or Indian Rosewood fretboard

10” - 14” Compound Radius Fretboard

1.65” or 1.687” nut width with hand cut Graphtech Tusq Nut

.047” X .104” Jescar Nickel Silver frets (Stainless and size options)

Lollar or Bare Knuckle pickups standard (SSS, HSS, HH or HSH)

Gotoh 510 bridge with big steel block

Hipshot Open Back Locking Tuners

Emerson Electronics with Schaller 5-way Megaswitch

Retail pricing for the Evolution S model starts at $2,899 for the NeoClassic Series and includes a G&G Deluxe Embroidered hard shell case or Reunion Blues Gig Bag.

To find out more, visit iconicguitars.com.