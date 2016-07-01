Jackson Guitars Welcomes Slipknot’s Mick Thomson

(Image credit: Strati Hovartos)

Jackson is proud to announce a forceful new addition to its stellar artist roster in Slipknot lead guitarist Mick Thomson.

Thomson’s arrival heralds the induction of one of metal’s most successful and revered players into the Jackson fold.

“Jackson is exceptionally honored to have Mick Thomson joining our family,” states Artist Relations Manager Mike Taft. “His game changing, take-no-prisoners approach to metal guitar has influenced countless musicians worldwide, which makes him an ideal ambassador for the Jackson brand. As Slipknot continues to build on their metal legacy, we look forward to working closely with Mick to provide him the instruments he needs to deliver both on stage and in the studio.”

Thomson’s black hole-heavy de-tuned guitar sound has been an integral part of Slipknot for more than two decades. With over 16 million records/videos sold and an impressive stream of ongoing sold-out worldwide tours, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum band continues to be a dominant force in modern metal music.

Thomson provided the following statement about joining Jackson: “I'm immensely proud to be a part of the Jackson family. I grew up in awe of the few Custom Shop instruments that came in to my local guitar shop in my early teens. They hung behind the counter, away from the rest of the inventory. They seemed to cost more than I thought I could ever afford. To have one then, would have been a dream.”

“After saving for several years after high school, I was finally able to take out a loan and placed an order for a custom King V. It was my perfect guitar. Charcoal metallic grey, black hardware, Floyd Rose tremolo, shark tooth inlays and an active pickup circuit. I used it for everything up to, and including, our first record. I cherished it too much to bring on tour and risk damage or theft, and that's where we parted ways for a while (but never being out of reach at home).”

“I'm very excited to be playing the guitars I loved so much growing up and getting to work with the master builders that make up the Jackson Custom Shop is amazing. They were the original company that would make you whatever you wanted, all to your specs.

“And they still do. My new custom Double Rhoads and Soloist models are incredible. They sound massive. Every detail is perfection. I'm proud to be here.”

Thomson can be seen playing his new custom Jackson instruments during Slipknot’s current tour, which marks the last run of dates to support 2014’s critically-acclaimed .5: The Gray Chapter. Visit slipknot1.com/events for tour info.

For more information about Jackson and to find a dealer near you, go to jacksonguitars.com.

