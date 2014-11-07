Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: MXR Phase 90 Vs. MXR Phase 100

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the MXR M101 Phase 90 goes foot to foot against the MXR M107 Phase 100. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini Silicon (51.18 percent) defeated the Fuzz Face Mini Germanium (48.82 percent) to advance to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

MXR M101 Phase 90

This device has found its way into many of Eddie Van Halen's recordings, adding a shimmery velocity to lead passages or a more dramatic swoosh to muted strumming. Not just for guitars; it works well with bass, keyboards and even vocals. Vary the speed from a subtle, long cycle to a fast, watery warble...and myriad vintage vibrations in between.

MXR M107 Phase 100

This big brother of the Phase 90 offers an even broader range of sounds. Along with the speed control there is a 4-position rotary switch that selects between four different intensities, defined as preset waveform patterns. Great for guitar, bass, keys, vocals, and more!

Voting Closed!

The MXR Phase 90 (68.11 percent) defeated the MXR Phase 100 (31.89 percent) to advance to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

